This Is Why Jep Robertson Was Hospitalized During 'Duck Dynasty'

Even though the Robertsons said goodbye to reality TV and their show Duck Dynasty almost three years ago, the duck-hunting family has not been forgotten by their fans.

The youngest brother in the family, Jep Robertson, had one of the most loyal followings outside of the show, meaning when he landed himself in the hospital unexpectedly during the show's prime, fans were worried.

But what actually happened to Jep, and where are he and his wife, Jessica, now?