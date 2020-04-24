The 2004 Slaying of College Student Jesse Valencia Will Be Featured on 'Dateline'

While the stories covered on Dateline are always disturbing and terrifying, the murder of Jesse Valencia is a particularly chilling case. His brutal slaying, the subsequent investigation, and the ultimate trial of his killer will be featured on the April 24 episode of the hit investigative series, and you won't believe how it all turns out.

What happened to Jesse Valencia? Read on to find out what happened to the victim, and to learn who his killer was.

The hunt to find Valencia's killer would lead the police to suspecting one of their own, and the investigation would rival that of a movie plot.

In 2004, while Valencia was a junior at the University of Missouri, he was found dead outside of his off-campus residence. The brutal nature of his murder had police immediately suspecting that Valencia's killer knew him all too well.

What happened to Jesse Valencia?

On June 5, 2004, Jesse Valencia was found dead on a lawn located near the University of Missouri campus. The 23-year-old was a junior at the university, and he had been residing alone in an off-campus home nearby. Valencia's throat was slit so severely that the knife hit his spine.

That morning, Jesse Valencia's mother, Linda Valencia, had felt uneasy about where her son was. She hadn't heard from him in more than a day, which was unusual. Though she lived in Kentucky, the two spoke nearly every day. Her sister later told her the bad news about his death. Jesse Valencia's neighbors later reported that they heard arguing at around 4 a.m. in the apartment on the morning when his body was found.

After police spoke with Jesse Valencia's friends, one of his romantic partners, Andrew Schermerhorn, had something interesting to say. He claimed that Valencia had been having an affair with a police officer, and that the two had a falling out because Valencia was threatening to expose the relationship. Because the police officer was married and had a young child, he allegedly had a lot to lose if the affair was publicized.

Source: NBC

When Schermerhorn went to the police station, he identified Columbia patrolman Steven Rios as the man who Valencia was engaging in a relationship with. Interestingly, Rios had been one of the people to identify Valencia after his body was found. In April of 2004, Valencia and Rios first met when the officer broke up a house party on the University of Missouri campus. When Valencia asked if there was probable cause for the police to be there, he was arrested.

The two eventually struck up their affair after Rios kept finding reasons to question Valencia about the arrest. When he didn't dismiss the charges against Valencia, the college student became angry. That's when he allegedly threatened to expose his romance with the cop. Rios admitted to the affair, but denied that he was the killer. Police found Rios' arm hair on Valencia's body.

The investigators later determined that Rios administered a choke hold on Valencia in order to restrain him while he was getting killed. This choke hold was taught during Columbia police training. Rios was arrested.

Source: KOMU 8 News / YouTube