Jill Sobule, "I Kissed a Girl" Singer, Died at Age 66 While on Tour — Here's What Happened "Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 2 2025, 11:45 a.m. ET

Singer Jill Sobule is responsible for some of the most trailblazing moments in LGBTQ+ pop culture history. Through her sharp wit, emotional depth, and social commentary, Jill created several timeless hits added to the soundtracks of some of your favorite '90s cinematic classics. Music lovers can't forget her 1995 classic, "I Kissed A Girl," which heavily inspired Katy Perry's track she debuted 13 years later.

Jill's music continued to inspire others throughout her 30-year career. The singer was doing what she loved when tragedy struck in May 2025. Here's what to know about what happened to Jill.

What happened to Jill Sobule?

Jill was involved in a house fire in Minneapolis, Minn. According to BBC News, her publicist confirmed the news, though they didn't share what led to the fire. Jill's death was confirmed one day before she was expected to perform in her hometown, Denver, Colo. She planned to perform some songs from her autobiographical stage musical, F--k 7th Grade. The venue created a free gathering to take the concert's place in her honor.

Before she died, Jill seemed in good spirits and eager to perform. She took to her Instagram several days before her death and shared that, while she was excited to be back on the road with her band and her fans, her back was feeling the pressure of being onstage for hours on end. "It’s been hard being on tour," Jill said. "I somehow messed up my back and have sciatica. The morning is the worst. Any advice? Any good back docs l, physical therapist etc. in LA l? I’ll be there for a few weeks."

What was Jill Sobule's cause of death?

Jill's cause of death wasn't immediately disclosed when news of her passing broke. According to MPR News, Woodbury police said Friday morning that the Ramsey County Medical Examiner has not finalized her cause of death yet, nor the fire's cause. What was shared with Jill's fans was how she brought her life into her work. Following her death, her manager, John Porter, released a statement reflecting on her life and legacy.

“Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture," Porter wrote. "I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today. He continued: “I hope her music, memory, and legacy continue to live on and inspire others.”

Jill's publicist also mentioned the trailblazing work she did for the LGBTQ+ community during her lifetime. In addition to expressing herself as an openly gay woman in her work, she also spoke out about her political beliefs and environmental topics. “The Denver-born songwriter/guitarist/singer tackled such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, intolerance, and the MAGA movement with her signature wit and soul-bearing authenticity,” Jill's publicist wrote in a statement.

“Jill is considered a pioneer in crowdfunding, constantly explored new models to empower artists in an ever-changing music industry, and was the darling of the ‘digirati’ – Jill has performed at the TED conference more than any other artist.”