Jon Heder May Always Be Known as 'Napoleon Dynamite' and He Seems OK With That

Some of Jon's biggest gigs came in the early 2000's, thanks to his breakout role in Napoleon Dynamite, of course. In 2010, he was also in the web series Dead Grandma and from there, he started taking on more independent movie and TV roles, as well as tons of voice work. Overall, it seems like the career shift has worked for him.

Jon has voiced characters in the shows Pickle and Peanut, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, and Stretch Armstrong and the Flex Fighters. He was also in the action comedy movie Tremors: Shrieker Island in 2020, and he worked with Mark Hamill on the animated TV movie Relatively Super.

So just because you haven't seen Jon as much doesn't mean he hasn't been around.