When MTV first launched its surprise hit television reality show 16 & Pregnant , no one really expected it to be as massive as it was. Now, many years and several spin-offs later, the franchise is still going. There have been so many moms that we've met along the way, and while many of them are still updating their fans through the show, some we've lost track of since they starred and shared their journey. If you're wondering what happened to Jordan from 16 & Pregnant , here's what we know.

What happened to Jordan on '16 and Pregnant'?

During Season 5 of 16 & Pregnant, fans were introduced to Jordan Cashmyer who was pregnant with her partner Derek Taylor. During the show, we learn that she's from Baltimore, Md., and her parents kicked her out after she became pregnant and she refused to stop seeing Derek.

Source: Instagram / @jordancashmyer

Article continues below advertisement

Before the birth of her child, one of the MTV episodes focused on the challenges the couple faced as they watched the countdown to becoming parents. They were essentially without a steady place to live and Derek was clear in his disinterest in finding a job.

On March 7, 2014, Jordan gave birth to a little girl they named Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor. Even after her birth, Jordan and Derek struggled to find a home and their finances were in shambles. On top of this, Jordan had opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression after the birth of her daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

“For the past two years, I have struggled with addiction … I practically used my body as a trashcan and would put whatever was given to me in my body. I got to the point where I wanted to die. I had lost everything I cared about in life and felt that I had nothing to live for, so I was hospitalized for a little over a week,” she wrote in a blog post just months before checking in to rehab in June 2014, according to In Touch Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “I was hospitalized twice after my 20th birthday for pancreatitis due to heavy drinking and borderline alcohol poisoning.” She said that when drinking stopped, she turned to drugs.

"The worst part about that was that I hated the way it made me feel, completely negative and numb, a total opposite of who I am, but I continued to do it because I felt as though I’d rather feel nothing than feel what I felt … I would take whatever else was offered to me. Whether it was coke, Xanax, whatever, I would take it, which damn near could’ve killed me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan's father and stepmother shared custody of Genevieve with Derek, but that situation shifted as well. When filming ended on that season, it was reported that Jordan and Derek separated. Even still, the couple moved to Derek's mom's house, and Jordan signed over temporary custody of her daughter to Derek's mother.

Article continues below advertisement

After filming ended, Jordan seemed to drop out of the public eye. Rumors surfaced that she had gone into sex work with a fan claiming she saw Jordan's photos on an escort site and that she was arrested for drug use. The teen mom's Instagram and Twitter profiles haven't been updated since Aug. 14, 2018.