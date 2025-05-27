Fox 26's José Griñán Has Died at the Age of 72 — Here's What We Know "He had a heart of gold and made us all better." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 27 2025, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/José Griñán Fox 26

When it comes to Houston's local news, things just haven't been the same since José Griñán retired in 2023. The longtime anchor was with Fox 26 for 30 years when he finally decided to step away from the desk in order to make room for a new crop of journalists. He announced his retirement on-air in May 2023, saying it was time for him to pass the baton.

Article continues below advertisement

Before landing at Fox 26 in August 1993, José worked in New York, Tampa, Miami, Los Angeles, and Dallas after discovering a passion for broadcasting while in the Army. His resume is impressive and includes chasing hurricanes in the Caribbean and in the United States, covering a sewer explosion in Guadalajara, Mexico, and being one of the first reporters on the scene in Waco, Texas, during the siege on the Branch Davidian. José died in May 2025. What happened? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to José Griñán?

José was memorialized in a post from Fox 26 that confirmed the veteran anchor died at the age of 72, but did not reveal a cause of death. He was known for his "generous spirit" and was "committed to his community, giving his time to organizations like the National Kidney Foundation, Special Olympics, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation." The legacy he left reached far beyond his work as a journalist, though that was equally as impactful.

He was kind and dedicated to his community, both as an anchorman and a volunteer. José donated his time to the Dive Pirate Foundation, the Houston Read Commission, and Keep Houston Beautiful. While at Fox 26, he worked with dozens of reporters, all of whom considered him a friend and mentor at various points in their careers. To say José was giving is putting it mildly.

Article continues below advertisement

José Griñán is remembered by friends, family, and his community.

Following the announcement of José's death, condolences poured in from all over the internet. The Houston Area Urban League shared a heartfelt post about José, calling him a "trusted voice" in their community and describing him as a compassionate, graceful journalist. "He connected with the people of Houston, shining a light on the stories that mattered most," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The Indian Film Festival of Houston took to X in order to thank José for his work as Board Member Emeritus. "Sadness fills our hearts today," they wrote. "We were proud of having such a remarkable human being as part of the Indian Film Festival of Houston. Thank you, José, for being part of our dreams, projects, and our lives."