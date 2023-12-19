Distractify
What Happened to Josslyn on 'General Hospital'? She Has Been Recast Temporarily

Eden McCoy, who has long played the role of Josslyn on 'General Hospital,' is taking a break for personal reasons. Courtney Fulk will fill in.

Dec. 19 2023, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Eden McCoy as Josslyn on 'General Hospital'
  • The role of Josslyn on General Hospital is being recast temporarily.
  • The reason for the switch-up is likely personal, as actor Eden McCoy recently suffered a heartbreaking loss.
  • A new actor is excited about her chance to play Josslyn on General Hospital.
Viewers have enjoyed Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital since 2015. Fans get used to certain actors on their favorite soaps. However, sometimes life calls for a temporary change.

Soap fans will be seeing a new face on General Hospital in 2023, since Eden's role is being temporarily recast. Why is her role being recast? Details are ahead.

Eden McCoy won the award for "Younger Performer In A Daytime Drama Series" during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on Dec. 15, 2023
So, what happened to Josslyn on 'General Hospital'?

Courtney Fulk is stepping into the role of Josslyn on the fan-favorite soap opera, per Soaps in Depth.

While we don't know how long Eden will be away from the show, the outlet speculates as to the reason for her part being recast temporarily.

As Eden shared in an Instagram post in November 2023, her mom sadly passed away from cancer.

"It feels bizarre and almost performative to make a post so personal on the most impersonal space, but many people who knew my mother and also knew me didn’t know what was going on, and this is the easiest way to let everyone know," she wrote in part at the time.

"My mother has fought an intense battle with cancer for the past two and a half years and has now left us physically," Eden went on to heartbreakingly share. "I’m not sure what to say other than she was, is, and will be the best thing I have ever known. She is responsible for every good part of me, and she took me with her when she left."

Eden McCoy's mom standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris
Source: Instagram/@edenmccoy

"If there is anything I can say to whoever is reading, it would be that absolutely nothing is promised. We really aren’t owed anything. Your life really can change in just a moment, so as my mom would say, do everything as if it your last time doing it," Eden went on to say. "Losing my mother has always been my greatest fear, as I’m sure many of you feel the same, and we have this habit as people of thinking that it will never happen to us. Unfortunately, it can, and sometimes it does."

In the weeks after her mother's death, Eden has posted a few poems about death and definitely seems to be taking the loss very hard. We wish her comfort and peace as she presumably takes time away from her award-winning role to focus on healing.

Courtney Fulk holding up a camera with a script in her other hand
Courtney Fulk is excited to take over the role of Josslyn on 'General Hospital.'

Although it may not be under the best of circumstances, Courtney is very pumped to be recast on General Hospital as Josslyn. She shared her excitement via Instagram and posted a photo of herself holding a script.

This will be Courtney's first big break and we wish her much success on the show, although, we'll be happy to see Eden return to the set once she is ready.

Latest General Hospital News and Updates

