Professional wrestling is the sum of its parts. Sure, fans of the genre will probably tune in to see certain personalities or specific storylines, or maybe they're into one style of matches than another. Maybe they don't even like the in-ring action as much as they enjoy the entire spectacle of wrasslin' or some of the witty and entertaining monologues performed by some of the sport's top performers.And the pro-wrestling experience just really isn't the same without announcers, which is why a lot of AEW fans are wondering: What happened to Justin Roberts?What happened to Justin Roberts, and why was he missing from 'AEW: Dynamite'?Truly memorable sporting events like the UFC, the WWE, the NFL, the NBA, all have a roster of announcers whose voices have become synonymous with the action that they're calling. For many AEW fans, that voice for the AEW is Justin Roberts.Which is why the lack of his presence on the Dec. 8, 2021 episode of the program was palpable. However, what made Justin's absence trending news in the pro-wrestling world was the fact that the AEW put out a vague statement of support for Justin and his family.During the episode, a message from the AEW stated that it sent out its "thoughts to him and his family." It didn't take long for the rumor mill to start churning, with throngs of Redditors and fans speculating as to what the cryptic message meant.\n\nIt doesn't help that Justin hasn't spoken publicly about his absence from the AEW.Is Justin Roberts sick?A prevailing theory is that Justin has fallen ill or has a personal health-related issue to battle, but again, this is all speculation.\n\nRecently, the announcer just celebrated 25 years in the pro-wrestling business. He was only a teen when he first stood in the middle of the square circle to hype up the crowd for an upcoming bout.He divulged about the milestone in an Instagram post where he demonstrated just how far he had come in two and a half decades. His first job was in a Chicago venue with just 100 people. 25 years later, he announced in the same city on a nationally broadcast TV program to thousands and thousands of cheering fans.He also touched on his journey as an announcer and all of the different scenarios he had gotten himself wrapped up in over the years. "Each experience over the 25 years has made this adventure what it’s been and who I am. I am so thankful and wish the same feeling and happiness to everyone out there during this week of thanks. Follow your dreams."The last part of Justin's Instagram post where he encourages folks to follow their dreams may seem like a hackneyed line, but he is the kind of guy who stuck with something he loved so much, come hell or high water, and he was able to make a career out of it. So many of us have betrayed our inner child or that idealistic teenager who would never settle.Justin clearly didn't. He wanted to be a professional wrestling announcer, and he was able to fulfill it on the highest stage of the business because he not only has worked with AEW, but he was a longtime employee of the WWE. We wish nothing but the best for Justin Roberts and his family during this time.