Influencer Kayla Malecc Alleges That Her Ex-Boyfriend Broke Her Jaw — Sadly There's More

Up until April 4, 2025, social media influencer Kayla Malecc's Instagram was a series of bright photos that depicted a young girl living a pretty extraordinary life. The backgrounds often include beaches, tropical settings, balconies in bustling cities, and the occasional vehicle. She frequently sticks out her pierced tongue in pictures that give the impression that wherever Malecc is, a good time can be had.

The energy of Malecc's Instagram changed when she posted about the alleged abuse she experienced while dating fellow influencer Evan Johnson. She shared haunting videos to TikTok that appear to show the aftermath of arguments as well as injuries she claimed to sustain from Johnson. In a lengthy YouTube video, Malecc opened up about the allegations. What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to Kayla Malecc?

The YouTube video, which is just over two hours long, begins with Malecc saying, "If you have experienced any of this, he does not love you." In her Instagram post, the influencer says she was allegedly abused by Johnson for the past nine months. She claimed that while he was telling her he loved her, behind closed doors, Johnson was leaving "permanent scars, physically, and mentally."

The two met in May 2024 via a friend. At the time, Malecc had just moved to California, but her friend started seeing a guy in Nashville who was pals with Johnson. Although Malecc was happy being single, she "caught feelings" for Johnson after spending a few days with him in Tennessee. Before their relationship began, Johnson went to jail for 22 days for a "legal reason" that Malecc did not go into. She says this was the moment her life changed forever.

For the next two hours she reveals how the alleged abuse escalated from punching items, like his car windshield, to hitting her. "I was scared of him at that point," she said. That event was followed by Johnson telling Malecc for the first time that he loved her and wanted to make things official. Malecc said yes because she was afraid not to. "I hoped in the back of my mind that he wouldn't take it to the point that it was me," she said.

Things took a horrific turn in August 2024, which was the first time Johnson allegedly "got physical" with Malecc. By this point in the relationship, Malecc said the abuse was purely verbal, with Johnson allegedly calling her a "s--t" or a "w---e." On the night of Aug. 9, Johnson said he slapped her face while they were riding in an Uber. She hopped out and eventually called a different Uber, returning to Johnson's house an hour later only to find him vomiting into a toilet.

Malecc recalled Johnson looking up at her. "There was no soul left in his eyes," she said. The two began to argue about what happened in the Uber when, according to Malecc, Johnson punched her in the face. He kept going, to the point where there were teeth indents in her lip, and her jaw felt like it clicked. Johnson punched the vanity and went into his bathroom, which is when Malecc started recording. "You just broke my f--king jaw," she says. It gets worse from there.

Where is Evan Johnson now?

A few days after Malecc uploaded her story to YouTube, TikTok user @zacksellars shared a TikTok of Johnson that he recorded in February 2025. Per Sellars, he was hanging out with Johnson, who asked him to record a video responding to an Instagram Live that Malecc had done. In the TikToks, Johnson is asking things like if he was so abusive, why did Malecc stay with him? Johnson also claims that he and Malecc were mutually abusive, at least verbally.

A screenshot of Johnson's mug shot was shared in the LA Influencer Snark subreddit. He was arrested on April 7 and charged with domestic assault and violating his probation. Johnson's bond was listed as $3,000.