Brennan Myers Hints at Why He and PresLee Faith "Broke Up" "Me and PresLee are still close friends."

Rumor has it an influencer couple has called it quits, sparking a whirlwind of speculation surrounding their breakup. PresLee Faith and Brennan Myers are finito, and while many are shocked by the news, others are eager for answers about what went down.

Thankfully, Brennan cleared the air before the rumors could spiral out of control, offering his take on what happened and, more importantly, where their relationship now stands. Here’s what he had to say.

Why did PresLee Faith and Brennan Myers from TikTok break up?

First and foremost, PresLee Faith and Brennan Myers weren’t officially dating — they were just "talking." Even we millennials know that’s the stage in a relationship where you're interested in someone and enjoy spending time with them, but there are no titles; you're simply friends.

That said, PresLee and Brennan are no longer talking. In an April 7, 2025 TikTok, Brennan shared a video where he cleared up any rumors about him and PresLee, saying, "Me and PreLee are now friends. We were talking for about a month and a half, we were not dating, she just wanted to be friends, and we ended on great terms."

So, it seems their "talking" stage is officially over, and according to Brennan, they are still friends. For those of you leaving comments on various videos shared by PresLee and Brennan suggesting they were never dating, it turns out you were technically right.

Although Brennan didn’t point to a specific reason for his and PresLee's "breakup," it might have had something to do with a rumor about him talking to another girl while he was exploring his relationship with PresLee.

Brennan Myers says he didn't talk to other girls while he "dated" PresLee Faith.

In his April 7 TikTok, Brennan dove into a rumor about him supposedly trying to talk to another girl while he was with PresLee, which might have forged a gap between them. Brennan firmly denied the accusation, saying he didn’t do that and wouldn't have done that. Apparently, the rumor stemmed from a video shared by a girl who claimed to have text messages shared between Brennan and her friend during the time he and PresLee were involved.

Brennan quickly shut it down, saying, "I never did that, that was a fake account," and pointed out an alleged fake account with around 500,000 followers that was impersonating him. He added, "I’m trying to get that taken down now." Brennan further clarified, "I’m not that type of person to ever do that, snap other girls while being in a relationship."

So according to Brennan, a fake account with a massive following likely reached out to another girl while he was talking to PresLee — something that’s totally plausible. As we know, fake accounts can easily gain traction, and the whole situation could simply be a teen thriving on drama or someone using Brennan's name to get closer to another girl. But hey, at least Brennan and PresLee are still on good terms.