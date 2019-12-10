Kelly Dodd Started Dating Her Fiancé Days After Split From Her 'RHOC' On-Screen Beau

Though the show is called The Real Housewives of Orange County, Kelly Dodd has not been a wife since Season 13. Kelly divorced husband Michael Dodd after multiple seasons of trying to make her marriage work, and she moved on with Brian Reagan, a plastic surgeon, in Season 14. When Kelly announced her engagement to Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal in November of 2019, some fans were shocked to learn that her on-camera boyfriend wasn't the person she had gotten engaged to.

What happened to Kelly Dodd's boyfriend Brian Reagan? The two have broken up and made up multiple times on the show already, but what led them to permanently split? Read on to find out.

Source: Getty

What happened to Kelly Dodd's boyfriend, Brian Reagan? Kelly appeared to be enjoying single life in Season 13 of RHOC (we can never unsee her cringey date with the Milkman), so it was somewhat surprising when she revealed that she was in a monogamous relationship with Dr. Brian Reagan on the Season 14 premiere.

The pair began dating in December of 2018, and Kelly and her co-stars quickly took advantage of her beau's profession by getting some procedures done. Kelly spoke emphatically about Brian being the "love of [her] life," and she was outspoken about the intimate details of their relationship. But, not everything was perfect between Kelly and Brian, as the pair broke up multiple times throughout their relationship.

On the show, Kelly's co-stars discussed how Brian and Kelly got into a fight at a bar, which ended with Kelly hitting a woman who she thought was flirting with her boyfriend. Co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke also confirmed that Kelly and Brian had broken up another time at a friend's house, when the two got into a verbal argument, stormed out of the party, and then wrote about the split on Instagram. Kelly confirmed that they had also broken up after he didn't call or text her for a day.

Source: Bravo

The timeline of their final breakup is unclear, as Kelly claimed that they split on August 8, and that she began dating now-fiancé Rick Leventhal right after. But, Kelly actually confirmed their split on Instagram on August 15, and her statement made it seem like she was surprised by the news.

"Kelly Dodd and I are no longer dating. I wish her the best," Brian wrote.. "I will not comment further about this personal matter on social media. Dating isn't easy, doing so from afar makes it more difficult." Kelly responded on Instagram by saying, "[Brian] posted that we broke up .. I’m deeply saddened and I only wish him the best!! Good Luck, you are a talented surgeon!! I loved you deeply." Both posts and all but one photo of them together on their Instagrams have since been deleted.

There have been some reports that the couple broke up because Kelly was cheating on Brian with her now-fiancé, but Kelly has said that their relationship only got physical after their breakup. Brian told Page Six that he was never unfaithful to Kelly. "I completely deny having cheated on her," he said. "Completely. That’s not why we’re not dating.”

The plastic surgeon went on to say that he wishes he had never put his life on reality TV. "My focus is on my son and my career," Reagan ended. "I regret ever getting involved in [reality TV] ... but this is my life and I’m just gonna get back to being a good dad, a good surgeon." While Brian is still fielding questions about his breakup, Kelly has clearly moved on.

Who is Kelly Dodd engaged to? Kelly is known for her quick temper and her scathing comments, so hearing her gush about her new man is refreshing for viewers. She spoke on the Aftershow for RHOC about the many reasons why she adores Rick, and how Brian didn't really shape up in the end.

"My new guy is perfect," Kelly said about Rick. "With Brian, he always had something that I didn't like — I broke up with him like 10 times. This guy isn't cheap, he's loyal, he's got a great personality, he's high profile, he's articulate, he is generous with all my friends, he has a house in Boca Raton, New York, and the Hamptons. The guy is f--king amazing... He is the man of my dreams. "

Source: Getty

Kelly revealed that this Housewife set her up with fiancé Rick Leventhal. When asked how she met Rick, Kelly dropped a bombshell that The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. Ramona Singer was the one to make the introduction.

"I met him through Ramona at his barbecue in the Hamptons and we talked every day," she said about meeting Rick in the summer of 2019. Things only turned romantic when he went to visit her in London. She made her romance with Rick official with a photo from their London trip on August 23.