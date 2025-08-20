Kylee Monteiro Was 11 Weeks Pregnant When She Was Murdered — Here's What Happened "If I die it was Greg." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 20 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Kylee Monteiro

Faith Monteiro reported her sister missing on Aug. 7, 2025. The 18-year-old was living in a home for pregnant, unhoused women when she disappeared. The last time anyone heard from Kylee Monteiro was when she told Faith she was picking up a few things from her boyfriend's house.

"It’s been very difficult, we’re very scared," said Faith to ABC 6. "We hope she’s OK This is not like her at all; she would never just disappear. The circumstances don’t seem good." Faith took comfort in the fact that police were diligently searching for her sister, but that small amount of peace was shattered when Kylee's killer confessed to his crime. What happened to her? Here's what we know.

What happened to Kylee Monteiro? Gregory Groom told police he killed her.

Kylee's 22-year-old boyfriend, and father of her unborn child, confessed to fatally stabbing her, reports ABC 6. Groom originally told police that after he and Kylee got into an argument about her staying the night, he last saw her walking away up his driveway. Authorities uncovered text messages sent that night from Kylee to Faith, in which she said Groom attacked her. Kylee also texted, "If I die, it was Greg."

Authorities then obtained a warrant to search Groom's 25-acre property, which yielded no results. At this point, they informed Groom that their next search would involve dogs, excavators, state chemists, and other investigators and equipment. Groom took a moment to consider his options, then drew a map to where he buried Kylee.

Groom revealed that he and Kylee did get into an argument near a shed in his backyard, but she never left. He stabbed her twice in the neck and once in the chest using a kitchen knife. The force of the blows was so strong that the knife broke off in Kylee's chest. He then spent all night burying Kylee in his backyard.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kylee's funeral.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a member of the Monteiro family in the hopes of raising $14,000 for the young girl's funeral. "Thank you for all your help in spreading awareness and for all the support our family has received so far," wrote Catherine Monteiro. "Obviously, there will be court proceedings but we are taking this one step at a time." Groom is due back in court for a probable cause hearing Sept. 10, 2025, per CBS News.