The Tragic Truth Behind the Murders of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Not long before JJ and Tylee went missing, those close to them feared that Lori’s obsession with the apocalypse had taken a dangerous turn, as she maintained the belief that her two youngest children were zombies.

According to reports, Tylee was last seen on a trip to Yellowstone National Park with Lori’s brother — Alex Cox — in late September 2019. Witnesses last saw JJ, on the other hand, at his elementary school, shortly before his mother withdrew him from all of his classes in lieu of homeschooling.