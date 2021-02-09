Kyra From 'Reba' Underwent Treatment for Anorexia in the Show's 5th Season

Kyra From 'Reba' Underwent Treatment for Anorexia in the Show's 5th SeasonBy Mustafa Gatollari
Feb. 9 2021, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
TV shows often undergo major cast changes, like when Aunt Viv was replaced in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air after Season 3. Other times, characters disappear without a trace, sometimes with pretty chilling implications, like Judy Winslow vanished from Family Matters without any explanation. I mean why is no one talking about the missing kid?
Reba fans also noticed that Kyra didn't receive a lot of screen time in Season 5. In fact, she was only in 2 episodes, so what happened to her?
What 'Reba' fans may not know: Scarlett Pomers was battling anorexia at the time of her absence.
Actress Scarlett Pomers played Reba's middle child with a sassy attitude, always providing quips and comebacks at her young brother Jacob and brother-in-law Van's expense. The sitcom helped launch entertainment careers for many of its stars, although Pomers hasn't taken many roles since the show ended in 2007. She did, however, start a band called SCARLETT which released an EP in 2010 titled "Insane."
As per Amo Mama, Scarlett's health issues came to light around the time the cast was gearing up to film the series' fifth season. Kyra was always very petite. However, the actress dropped down to a reported 73 lbs. due to suffering from anorexia. Throughout the majority of filming Season 5, Pomers headed to a treatment facility in order to rectify her health issues.
Man, Reba and Kyra stayed with the drags and Savagery. I still watch it to this day. pic.twitter.com/QzBq1Rtbkj— WOLFFIE (@TIGGRAIN) September 27, 2019
As a result, she only appeared in two episodes in the show's fifth season. After successfully completing her treatment, she returned to Season 6 and the show writers handled her exit from the previous season deftly. When Kyra walks into the door of Reba's house, the show's titular character asks her where she's been, to which Kyra replies, "I went to get something to eat."
Scarlett finished out the show's sixth and final season and, shortly after doing so, announced that she was retiring from acting and was intent on focusing her efforts on photography and music. She's often found playing at the House of Blues and Whiskey a Go Go.
Interestingly enough, there's a lot to suggest that Scarlett's acting career could very well have carried on after Reba, as she received tons of acclaim for another role she took on prior to the sitcom.
Reba: Oh my God!— Chance WB Hurst 👁 (@ChanceWBHurst) October 5, 2020
Jake: What?
Kyra: Barbara Jean’s pregnant!
Jake: I Thought Cheyenne was pregnant
Reba & Brock: WHAT?!?
Cheyenne: SHUT UP JAKE!
Kyra: Back off, he’s just a stupid kid
Jake: I’m not stupid she left the pregnancy test in the trash can! #OTD 2001 #Reba #TheWB #Pilot
In Star Trek: Voyager she played Naomi Wildman, a half-Ktarian half-human character for which she won the Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Drama Series From a Supporting Actress.
Scarlett Pomers' net worth is pretty hefty.
The young woman was first discovered by a talent agent at the age of 3 when she was in a shopping mall with her mom. The agent managed to persuade her mother to let her act and it turned into a pretty lucrative career for Scarlett — she has a reported net worth of $2 million.
In addition to snapping photos and making music, Scarlett also became an ambassador for the National Eating Disorders Association and launched Arch-Angels, a program that helps secure funding so people with eating disorders to seek out the treatment they need if they can't afford to do so on their own.