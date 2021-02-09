Kyra From 'Reba' Underwent Treatment for Anorexia in the Show's 5th Season

TV shows often undergo major cast changes, like when Aunt Viv was replaced in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air after Season 3. Other times, characters disappear without a trace, sometimes with pretty chilling implications, like Judy Winslow vanished from Family Matters without any explanation. I mean why is no one talking about the missing kid?

Reba fans also noticed that Kyra didn't receive a lot of screen time in Season 5. In fact, she was only in 2 episodes, so what happened to her?