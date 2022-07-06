Lexi Hensler Spoke Briefly With Fans About Her Past Medical Issues
While the life of being a social media influencer may seem pretty glamorous and fun on the first glance, it comes with the territory that millions of followers will want to know everything about your personal life. Famed influencer, model, YouTuber, and actress Lexi Hensler knows this all too well and decided to get more candid than ever with fans about a bad experience that she had when she was only 17.
The news came as quite a shock to many of her followers and resulted in plenty scrounging for details online hoping for more context into what the star meant with her statement. So, what exactly happened to Lexi when she was 17? Keep reading for all of the known details as they currently stand.
What happened to Lexi Hensler when she was 17?
Details are still a bit unclear, but Lexi revealed to fans on social media that she almost died in the hospital when she was only 17 years old. The star did not reveal what ailment brought her to the hospital, but she did provide fans with some tidbits about what the whole situation was like.
Lexi also shared that her mother brought her lavender plants from their house every day to help her get through what was an arduous rehabilitation process.
The star noted that the time that she spent with her mother while she was in the hospital helped bring the two of them closer together. The lavender that Lexi's mom gave her had such a profound impact that she even got the plant tattooed on her back.
Lexi posted about her hospitalization on Instagram when it happened.
News of Lexi's health issues may be a shock to some of her newer followers, but the influencer actually shared details about them back in 2015 when everything was going down.
At the time, she posted a photo on Instagram of her in a hospital bed at Rady's Children Hospital seemingly hooked up to monitors and cuddling a stuffed animal.
"These last couple weeks have been pretty insane, but I'm officially discharged and on the road to health! But a huge shoutout to the most amazing support team," she wrote. "I'm so grateful to have such great friends who stood by me helped me through this. I couldn't be where I am without you guys. Life is such a gift; live it to the fullest."
Naturally, the comments are full of old and new messages from fans discovering Lexi's past medical issues for the first time.
"I always just scroll through your page and see this. It breaks my heart. You’re the most kind hearted person ever. The fact that people could do this to you," wrote one user.
"This is the saddest picture of you ever. Every time I scroll down and see this post it breaks my heart," agreed another commenter.
Thankfully, fans can rest assured that Lexi seems to be doing very well nowadays and is even the founder of a brand that supports children's mental health called Lexi Llama. Only time will tell if she ever decides to provide fans with more specific details regarding her past hospitalization.