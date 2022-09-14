Lil Duval Was Airlifted to the Hospital After Sustaining Multiple Injuries in the Bahamas

"Somebody hit me in they car while I was on my four-wheeler. Now my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to Nassau and have surgery," he wrote on Instagram at the time of the accident alongside a video of him bandaged up and being wheeled on a stretcher.

He then clarified in a later post that it was indeed his hip that was broken, not his leg. Other snapshots included doctors drilling into his leg in an attempt to remedy his injuries as well as Lil Duval resting at the hospital.