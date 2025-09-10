A New Lifetime Movie Shares the Story of What Happened to Lisa Aguilar 'A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story' Premieres on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 10 2025, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Lifetime

A new movie set to premiere on the Lifetime channel already has fans asking about the television film. The trailer for A Husband to Die For: The Lisa Aguilar Story dropped on YouTube on Sept. 2, 2025, and it is full of drama.

A Husband to Die For is based on a true story that was "ripped from the headlines" about a married pregnant woman who is seemingly living the "picture-perfect" life. She later learns how wrong she was after learning her husband was "living a dark double life." The Lifetime movie stars The Hardy Boys actor Keana Lyn Bastidas as Lisa and Marilu Henner as her grandmother, Gabrielle. Her husband, Darren, is played by Hunting Grounds actor Jon McLaren.

What happened to Lisa Aguilar?

Lisa Aguilar was living an idyllic life with her devoted husband, Darren, who was an aspiring professional golfer. After learning that she's pregnant, Darren and Lisa "jump for joy," per Lifetime. After Lisa was attacked in her home and stabbed at least 50 times, she and her baby survived and later learned that Darren was "living a dark double life," per Parade.

As the reality of his impending fatherhood set in, Darren had an affair with a younger woman. When she asked him to leave his pregnant wife, Darren decided to kill Lisa. He disguised himself by wearing a gorilla mask and snuck up on her before stabbing Lisa over and over again. Lisa and her baby were left for dead.

As Lisa worked with the authorities to identify the would-be killer, the evidence points to her philandering husband. Lisa didn't believe he was guilty and defended him, believing he was being framed. After realizing the truth about Darren, her grandmother Gabrielle, her parents, and a legal team worked to protect Lisa and her child from Darren.

The real Lisa Aguilar reportedly worked as a consultant on the Lifetime film, and she had to testify 17 times at parole hearings to keep her ex-husband in prison after he pled guilty to attempted murder. Lifetime fans are highly anticipating the movie and left comments under a clip shared by the network on Instagram. "I can’t wait to see this," wrote one. "Lifetime is so back with these '90s style grit of true story movies," added another.

Marilu Henner spoke about the TV movie with KGET News and said the story being "ripped from the headlines" made it unbelievable. “People are so into their own lives and into the lives of other people that are real," she said. "I think that what happens is you can’t believe this story. And the fact that it’s ripped from the headlines makes it even more unbelievable. If you pitched it as a fictional story and said, ‘I’m going to have her eight and a half months pregnant, the baby’s going to be named after the husband, and he wore a gorilla mask.’ Some studios will probably say, ‘No, come on. Take out the gorilla mask.’"