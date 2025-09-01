Here’s Where To Watch Todd, Julie Chrisley, and Co. on ‘The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' The Lifetime docuseries won't be exactly the same from what 'Chrisley Knows Best' fans remember. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 1 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Southern hospitality is back on TV, and no, we're not talking about the Bravo show. We're talking about The Chrisleys, who gained fame through their hit USA reality show, Chrisley Knows Best. The reality TV family is getting reacquainted with the small screen with their Lifetime docuseries, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

The series' trailer dropped in July 2025, just one month after the family's matriarch and patriarch, Julie and Todd Chrisley, were pardoned by President Donald Trump from their 2022 convictions on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Lifetime greenlit the series in May 2025, and fans have been waiting to watch the family back in action, finally. Fortunately, we don't have to wait too much longer! Here's how to watch The Chrisleys: Back to Reality and what to expect from the vulnerable series.

Here's where to watch 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.'

The series debut of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality kicks off on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025, followed by another episode on Tuesday, Sept. 2, on the Lifetime network. Following the revealing special, the show will continue airing new episodes weekly on Tuesdays, with the first new episode set to air on September 9. The series will then conclude on September 16, meaning the entire season will consist of only four episodes.

Viewers can also stream the episodes the following day on the Lifetime app, which is available on smartphones, tablets, and with a TV provider login.

According to Lifetime's description and a news release obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality will start with Todd and Julie in federal prison. The series will likely show some of the couple's children, Savannah, Chase, and Grayson, working to get their parents pardoned by Trump. The series then follows the Chrisleys as they return home to Tennessee after receiving their pardon.

Reality TV lovers will appreciate that the Chrisleys are in good hands with their show's producers. The show is produced by the same teams behind hits like The Challenge and Vanderpump Villa. Savannah and Chase also came on as executive producers.

How is 'The Chrisleys: Back to Reality' different from 'Chrisley Knows Best'?

If you were a fan of Chrisley Knows Best, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality might be a bit different than what we saw from the family on their USA Network show. While all of the same people who we loved on Chrisley Knows Best are returning, including Todd, Julie, their children, plus their granddaughter, Chloe, and Todd's mom, Nanny Faye, the show will touch on the family's darker moments, including how Todd and Julie's legal troubles affected the entire family.

As Lifetime stated in its news release, the new show will feature less of the shenanigans and lighthearted moments the show is known for, and more of an up-close-and-personal look into the family's orbit, along with hearing from people who have previously stayed away from the spotlight.