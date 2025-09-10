Erin Bates's Husband Shares an Update About Her Health Following the Birth of Their Son Erin was moved to another hospital after her son was born. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 10 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chad_erinpaine

Fans of the Duggars from 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame originally got to know another fundamentalist Christian family through reality TV, the Bateses. The family once had their own show, Bringing up Bates, and fans who still follow the family caught wind of some birth complications involving one of the older children, Erin Bates. So, what happened to Erin Bates after she gave birth to her son, Henry?

After Erin gave birth to Henry at the end of August 2025, her husband, Chad Paine, shared updates to the couple's shared Instagram account. Although an initial post showed Erin in a hospital bed holding Henry with a caption about Erin still in recovery, Chad shared updates afterward to shed more light on what happened to Erin.

What happened to Erin Bates?

According to Chad on Instagram, Erin ecperienced some "complications" related to the birth of their seventh child. On Sept. 1, Chad wrote in an Instagram post that Erin had a kidney infection and a UTI during birth. Because of that, she went into septic shock. Later, Chad shared another update on Instagram about Erin's condition as she remained in the ICU.

"Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure," Chad wrote in the post. "Up to this point, Erin's infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears. She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious."

On Sept. 9, in another Instagram update, Chad wrote that Erin was transferred to a new hospital where she would undergo more treatment to recover. According to the National Library of Medicine, sepsis can happen during pregnancy or after delivery, and it can be brought on by a UTI, which is what Chad said Erin had when she gave birth. Per End Sepsis, medications and antibiotics can be used to treat sepsis after a woman gives birth.

Erin Bates from 'Bringing up Bates' has quite a few kids with her husband.

Like the Duggars, the Bates family is larger than life, in that parents Gil and Kelly Jo Bates had 19 children. Erin is one of the oldest, and she married husband Chad in 2013. According to E! News, the couple suffered multiple miscarriages early on in their marriage. Then, in 2015, Erin and Chad welcomed eldest son Charles. From there, Erin had four more kids, all girls, almost every year. In October 2023, Erin gave birth to second-youngest child William.