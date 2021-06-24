The Bates Family Consider Their State Perfect for Raising a Ridiculously Large Family

The Bateses have been around almost as long as the Duggars of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame, but the Bates family seems to become more relevant with each passing year. How many very large, very religious families do you have to keep up with these days, you ask?

That's a fair question, but with the rising success of UPtv's Bringing Up Bates, there's no end in sight for this particular Fundamentalist Baptist family with a ton of kids and more grandkids popping up all of the time.