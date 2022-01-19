The Bates Family on the End of 'Bringing up Bates': "We Feel Blessed to Have These Memories"By Leila Kozma
Jan. 19 2022, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
UPtv announced on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, that its plans to broadcast Season 11 of Bringing up Bates, the reality TV show revolving around the everyday life of the Tennessee-based Bates family, have been scrapped.
Season 11 of Bringing up Bates was scheduled to premiere on Feb. 10, 2022, via a press release UPtv published on Sept. 14, 2021. What's the reason behind the seemingly abrupt decision? Why was Bringing up Bates canceled?
'Bringing up Bates' was abruptly canceled in January 2022. Why?
Starring Kelly Jo and Gil Bates, their 19 kids, and a fast-growing number of grandchildren, Bringing up Bates obtained considerable popularity thanks to its genuine-feeling portrayal of what everyday life is like in Rocky Top, Tenn.
Frequently compared to the Duggar family, an Independent Baptist family living in Arkansas, the Bateses earned renown for their parenting style and keen adherence to traditions.
So, what happened? UPtv will shift its focus toward movie and scripted content, the statement reads. Bringing up Bates was likely axed as part of the revamp.
"We will not be premiering Bringing up Bates Season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," UPtv shared via a statement on Twitter. "When we premiered Bringing up Bates, the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children.
"The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs, and big life moments, as the family continued to grow."
"Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past 10 seasons," the statement holds. "Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future."
Kelly Jo and Gil Bates also shared a few details about why 'Bringing up Bates' was canceled.
Kelly Jo and Gil Bates told Us Weekly that the new year will bring a lot of changes for the whole of the family — the cancelation of their long-running TV show included.
"As the next year begins, our family will be experiencing a lot of new changes. One of the biggest changes for us is that the network will be moving toward producing more scripted family shows and will not be renewing a contract to film new Bringing up Bates episodes," the family shared with Us Weekly via a statement.
"We realize God’s timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!" they added. "The last 10 seasons of filming with Bringing up Bates have been an amazing journey for our family. We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result."
"We feel very blessed to have these memories. We look forward to the next chapters of life unfolding before us with lots of new adventures," they added. "We promise to keep you updated on our lives in the days ahead and pray that God will richly bless each of you. Our greatest desire is that we would each strive to learn more about God and to grow in his grace."