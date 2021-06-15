Actor Lisa Banes Died Tragically While Visiting New York City

On June 4, 2021, Lisa was in the Upper West Side of New York City right by Lincoln Center. She was on her way to the Julliard School, her alma mater, crossing Amsterdam Ave. when she was struck by either a scooter or motorcycle.

The driver fled the scene of the crime. The vehicle in question was described as having a red and black paint job, but authorities currently have no other leads regarding who may have been behind the wheel.