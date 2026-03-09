Bull-Riding Fans Want to Know What Happened to Man Hater the Bull Man Hater died on March 8, 2026. By Niko Mann Updated March 9 2026, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @pbr

Bull-riding fans are mourning the loss of the legendary Man Hater the Bull. The famous bull was a YETI World Champion owned by Jane Clark, the late Gene Owen, and the Hart Cattle Co., according to Primetimer. Man Hater the Bull won the YETI World Champion Bucking Bull title in 2004 and 2025, and he was ranked No. 9 in the world.

The Professional Bull Riders organization shared the sad news on social media with the caption, "We’re heartbroken to share the devastating passing of Man Hater. A once-in-a-generation bull, Man Hater was respected by every rider and loved by everyone who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to the Harts, Gene’s family, and Jane Clark."

Man Hater the Bull dies — what happened?

Man Hater the Bull was euthanized on March 8, 2026. The world champion was reportedly injured on March 6 in the Kubota PBR Little Rock championship round.

Man Hater fractured his right rear leg during the competition, and after immediately receiving medical care from a veterinarian following his injury, the vet determined that he could not be saved.

LeAnn Hart from the JW Hart from the Hart Cattle Co. also shared a touching tribute online to Man Hater and his cowboy, Gene. "There was a certain kind of pride in Manhater from the second he stepped off the trailer at Hart Cattle," she wrote. "He’d head straight for the 'play pen' and run to the very top of the hill, just to let every other bull know he was the king of that dirt. For a long time, he was a lone wolf." LeAnn added that Gene and Man Hater had a "partnership built on a specific kind of respect."

"When Jane Clark asked us to step into those boots after Gene passed, we were honored," she added. "We weren’t just hauling a bull; we were carrying a vision." "Gene Owen always believed this bull had a third title in him," she continued. "Tonight, that vision came true. It just wasn’t on this side of Heaven. There is no greater victory than being healed, being whole, and being back with the cowboy who knew exactly what he was worth. Rest easy, King of the Hill. The brokenness is over now."

The Professional Bull Riders organization also shared a tribute on Instagram with the caption, "19H Man Hater. A legendary career that will have a lasting impact on the bull riding community forever."