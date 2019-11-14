Marie Osmond's Son Passed Away Almost 10 Years Ago

Fans of Marie Osmond were worried earlier this week when the singer injured her knee cap on stage. Between personal health issues, and losing her son almost 10 years ago, the performer has gone through quite a bit in the last decade. And if you aren't familiar with what happened to Marie Osmond's son, the story is tragic. However, before reading, keep in mind this article mentions suicide, and may not be suitable for all readers.

Who was Marie Osmond's son and what happened to him? If you aren't familiar with Michael Bryan Blosil, he was the adopted son of Marie Osmond and Brian Blosil, according to Daily Mail. He was a quiet kid who thoroughly enjoyed playing the drums. He even got the chance to perform during his mother's Christmas tour in 2006, just four years before he passed.

Michael had graduated from a high school in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2009, with a 3.9 GPA. Up until he passed away, Michael had been living in Los Angeles, California, where he was studying for his Bachelor's at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, also known as FIDM.

How did Michael die? Marie's son Michael passed away on the night of Friday, Feb. 26 in 2010 in Los Angeles, Calif., after jumping out the window of his eighth floor apartment, according to Huffington Post. The 18-year-old fashion student had left a note detailing his lifelong depression, as well as his drug and alcohol abuse, explaining that he felt as though he would never fit in.

After it happened, Marie canceled her performance at the Flamingo Hotel in New York, where she had a residence with her brother, Donny, at the time. The singer was quite devastated by her son's death, and simply requested privacy and respect from the paparazzi.

Marie now has eight kids and a new daughter-in-law. Though it's nearly impossible to overcome grief from the loss of a family member, it's nice to know the country star has such a big family supporting her. According to Closer Weekly, Marie has eight kids — three biological and five adopted — in addition to a new daughter-in-law, as her daughter Jessica tied the knot with now-wife, Sara, earlier this year in June 2019.

When Jessica and Sara got married earlier this year, Marie posted to Twitter congratulating her daughter and daughter in law, with the caption: "Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart of such a happy occasion! I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family!" Check out the original tweet, below.

Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I'm so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart of such a happy occasion! I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XVIIDrOgoT — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) June 7, 2019

It goes without saying Marie Osmond has undergone a lot in the last 10 years. While a decent amount of time has passed since the death of her late son, there is definitely no doubt in my mind that she thinks about Michael at least once a day. RIP Michael Bryan Blosil... gone but not forgotten.