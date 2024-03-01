Home > Entertainment > Music Mario Judah Finally Dropped a New Single! What Caused the Comeback? "Endure OUT NOW (7 song EP). This is a diss project to my old self. I was lost in the darkness when I first came out. But the light found me." By Alex West Feb. 29 2024, Published 10:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mariojudah

Internet meme and rapper Mario Judah captured our attention with his release of "Die Very Rough" in 2020. Plus, he was talking a lot of smack about the beloved Playboi Carti.

Nowadays, though, we hardly hear from him and fans online are dying to know what happened. After all, you can't run your mouth like that and not have a solid follow up.

What happened to Mario Judah?

After the virality, Mario's career got quite the boost. He might have been a bit of a meme at first, but it still gave him a platform to stand on. Eventually, Mario took the opportunity to perform at Rolling Loud, which is ultra prestigious for the genre.

It wasn't long after that Mario started his little beef with Playboi, but it wasn't anything too serious. Mario joked about Playboi taking too long to release his sophomore album and claimed that he would do it for him. Of course, people ate up the dramatic effect of it all.

Thereafter, Mario leaned into his humorous personality with a little bit of satire. During this era, mumble rap was becoming all the rage with artists like Lil Xan and Lil Pump leading the pack.

It came with quite a bit of criticism and the hype could only last so long before the haters attacked. Mario made a parody song called "Bih Yah" which fans absolutely went crazy for.

Mario continued creating music and found success in a slew of subsequent releases. Everything in his career appeared to be happening in rapid succession, but it started to slow down around the end of 2021.

Mario certainly didn't "fall off" as some critics would argue. However, it instead seems like there has been a little bit of music industry issues behind closed doors.

After a leak caused Mario's album's track list to be revealed, fans were anticipating a new release, but it never came. Even years later, no one knows if or when the album will come.

The irony isn't lost on anyone that an artist who had previously slammed Playboi Carti for being slow to release is now in a very similar situation. Luckily, it looks like there may be hope yet.

In February 2024, rumblings about traction in Mario's career started to spike. He posted some snippets of music to his Instagram story that had fans thinking that something could finally be coming.

They were right. While there aren't details on a full album, Mario did release a new track. "Endure OUT NOW (7 song EP). This is a diss project to my old self. I was lost in the darkness when I first came out," he wrote on Instagram. "But the light found me, and that light is Jesus Christ. Give Him a try, and I promise He won’t fail you. All Glory To Jesus Christ. Jesus Loves You."