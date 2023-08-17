Markis Oasis’s Mom Created a GoFundMe After He “Died Three Times” — What Happened?
Markis Oasis has been fighting for his life since July 2023. His mother, Christina Smith, has discussed his condition on TikTok and GoFundMe.
Unfortunately, life can change in the blink of an eye for most of us. While many witnessed a drastic shift firsthand with the global Covid-19 pandemic, others still found themselves in crisis due to events they never saw coming.
In July 2023, Christina Smith, an influencer based in Washington, D.C., experienced a severe shift in her life. During what she thought was an average morning, the mother of four received a shocking update on her 17-year-old son Markis Oasis Smith’s health.
Since the tragedy, Christina and her family have been looking to TikTok and other platforms to get her teen son the help he needs.
What happened to Markis Oasis? His mother said her son was “perfectly healthy” before the tragedy.
Christina, who goes by @bombwifey on TikTok, uses her platform to share her life as a single mom raising children. On her account, users can see her with her four sons, grinding in her college program, or making jokes by herself. However, on July 28, 2023, Christina posted a more pressing matter regarding her eldest son, Markis.
On July 28, Christina shared a video of Markis in the hospital bed hooked up to multiple tubes. In the video’s caption, she said, “The devil tried to take my child in his sleep” on Saturday, July 8. Markis, a “perfectly healthy” 17-year-old young man, suffered an asthma attack in his sleep that caused him to go into cardiac arrest.
Christina said in her caption that Markis’s heart stopped “three times,” causing his girlfriend and younger brother to perform CPR on him before the paramedics came. When he arrived at the hospital, Markis was “legally dead” due to having no brain function. Fortunately, he regained his brain and heart functions in the ICU on July 18.
“God is Real; He is Real. I can’t say it enough. Look at this Miracle 1st hand,” Christina wrote of Markis’s situation. “The devil tried to take my child in; he slept on July 8th from 6 am to 9 am. My child's heart stopped three times. My baby brain had no function, he was legally dead, But my God, my God said to me, ‘Hold on, I got this; watch me work because he’s waking up. I just need to talk to him for a lil while.”
She continued: “And today, July 18th, my baby has all his brain functions, his heart is beating, he has a pulse his organs are healing in the name of Jesus.”
Christina Smith started a GoFundMe for her son, Markis Oasis.
Since Markis’s incident, Christina has been using her TikTok to provide updates on her son’s well-being. In addition to videos of her son receiving visits from his family and his new baby daughter — Danielle Blessings-Oasis — the mother of four created a GoFundMe account for her eldest baby boy.
In her description of the GoFundMe, Christina shared that although Markis’s heart and brain are functioning normally, he is still recovering and is “unable to talk, walk, eat or even swallow.” She also said she decided to create the account because she and her family require assistance with the “overwhelming” transportation costs Christina has received since being with her son in the hospital every day since he nearly died.
“The cost of transportation is becoming overwhelming,” she admitted in the GoFundMe description. “And on top of that, we have to try and move to somewhere that has special accommodation because he will need medical care when he is finally able to come home. We’re just asking for enough transportation back and forth to the hospital so we can be by his side every step of the way.”
Markis’s mother is optimistic her son will have a “major comeback.”
As a single mother, Christina said she doesn’t often ask for financial assistance. However, she had to ensure her son received the help he needed.
“Those that know me know I never ask for help, so it’s a lot for me even to have to do this, but I’m a single mom, and at this moment, I do need help,” she admitted. “I just want my child to get back to some type of normal life, and I wanna be able to be at the hospital every day, and he has a 2-month-old daughter that needs her daddy.”
In an Aug. 15, 2023 update, Christina said Markis had been put back on a ventilator to give his lungs “more time to heal.” Nonetheless, she remained optimistic that God still had the final say.
“Sometimes you have to step back for a major comeback,” Christina said. God’s working overtime to work his Miracle over Markis.”
Donations to Markis Oasis’s GoFundMe page can be found here.