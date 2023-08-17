Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Markis Oasis’s Mom Created a GoFundMe After He “Died Three Times” — What Happened? Markis Oasis has been fighting for his life since July 2023. His mother, Christina Smith, has discussed his condition on TikTok and GoFundMe. By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 17 2023, Published 2:09 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@bombwifey

Unfortunately, life can change in the blink of an eye for most of us. While many witnessed a drastic shift firsthand with the global Covid-19 pandemic, others still found themselves in crisis due to events they never saw coming.

In July 2023, Christina Smith, an influencer based in Washington, D.C., experienced a severe shift in her life. During what she thought was an average morning, the mother of four received a shocking update on her 17-year-old son Markis Oasis Smith’s health. Since the tragedy, Christina and her family have been looking to TikTok and other platforms to get her teen son the help he needs.

What happened to Markis Oasis? His mother said her son was “perfectly healthy” before the tragedy.

Christina, who goes by @bombwifey on TikTok, uses her platform to share her life as a single mom raising children. On her account, users can see her with her four sons, grinding in her college program, or making jokes by herself. However, on July 28, 2023, Christina posted a more pressing matter regarding her eldest son, Markis.

On July 28, Christina shared a video of Markis in the hospital bed hooked up to multiple tubes. In the video’s caption, she said, “The devil tried to take my child in his sleep” on Saturday, July 8. Markis, a “perfectly healthy” 17-year-old young man, suffered an asthma attack in his sleep that caused him to go into cardiac arrest.

Christina said in her caption that Markis’s heart stopped “three times,” causing his girlfriend and younger brother to perform CPR on him before the paramedics came. When he arrived at the hospital, Markis was “legally dead” due to having no brain function. Fortunately, he regained his brain and heart functions in the ICU on July 18.

“God is Real; He is Real. I can’t say it enough. Look at this Miracle 1st hand,” Christina wrote of Markis’s situation. “The devil tried to take my child in; he slept on July 8th from 6 am to 9 am. My child's heart stopped three times. My baby brain had no function, he was legally dead, But my God, my God said to me, ‘Hold on, I got this; watch me work because he’s waking up. I just need to talk to him for a lil while.”

She continued: “And today, July 18th, my baby has all his brain functions, his heart is beating, he has a pulse his organs are healing in the name of Jesus.”

@bombwifey When I say my Faith is strong and I believe exactly what God says to me. My God is awesome he can do the impossible the doctors at one hospital said pull the plug 🔌 God said he's waking up I'm going to wake him up. We moved him to a new hospital and My God My God woke my baby up. When I say late in the Midnight hours God will turn everything around 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Just know Praise is what I do because I Know God is real ain't nothing but the Blood 🩸 of Jesus do you hear me. God knows who believes and trust in his word. You can't just call on him when you going through you gotta call on him everyday all day even in ur darkest times you gotta trust him as much as you trust him in those good time you gotta no when God says he'll never leave you or forsake you he means just that🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 y'all just don't get it God is Real he is Real I can't say it enough. Look at this Miracle 1st hand. The devil tried to take my child in he is sleep July 8th from 6am to 9am my child heart stopped 3times my baby brain had no function he was legally dead But my God my God said to me hold on I got this watch me work cause he's waking up I just need to talk to him for a lil while and today July 18th my baby has all his brain functions his heart is beating he has a pulse his organs are healing in the name of Jesus. So keep thinking God ain't Real I'm hear to tell y'all he's real🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

Christina Smith started a GoFundMe for her son, Markis Oasis.

Since Markis’s incident, Christina has been using her TikTok to provide updates on her son’s well-being. In addition to videos of her son receiving visits from his family and his new baby daughter — Danielle Blessings-Oasis — the mother of four created a GoFundMe account for her eldest baby boy.

In her description of the GoFundMe, Christina shared that although Markis’s heart and brain are functioning normally, he is still recovering and is “unable to talk, walk, eat or even swallow.” She also said she decided to create the account because she and her family require assistance with the “overwhelming” transportation costs Christina has received since being with her son in the hospital every day since he nearly died.

“The cost of transportation is becoming overwhelming,” she admitted in the GoFundMe description. “And on top of that, we have to try and move to somewhere that has special accommodation because he will need medical care when he is finally able to come home. We’re just asking for enough transportation back and forth to the hospital so we can be by his side every step of the way.”

@bombwifey Update on Markis today he was tired he still getting his days and nights confused as his brain is still healing. But that's ok we're gonna love him unconditionally and be here through it all. He did acknowledge we where in the room and said hello today that was definitely a 1st so he's making progress even if it is slow it's better then nothing. As you can see ma his grand and his beautiful baby girl just love being close to him showing him everyday we will never leave his side. His daughter loves kissing him and normally when he's woke he has learned how to kiss her back. So he's resting and she's laying on him watching tv. Just feeling her presence does something to him everytime and then he does something knew. The nurse said she asked him did he want his tv on and he nodded his head yes. And he is breathing 100% on his own 🎉🎉🎉🎉 the only tube he has is a Gi tube for feeding and meds and his IV's

Markis’s mother is optimistic her son will have a “major comeback.”

As a single mother, Christina said she doesn’t often ask for financial assistance. However, she had to ensure her son received the help he needed.

“Those that know me know I never ask for help, so it’s a lot for me even to have to do this, but I’m a single mom, and at this moment, I do need help,” she admitted. “I just want my child to get back to some type of normal life, and I wanna be able to be at the hospital every day, and he has a 2-month-old daughter that needs her daddy.”

In an Aug. 15, 2023 update, Christina said Markis had been put back on a ventilator to give his lungs “more time to heal.” Nonetheless, she remained optimistic that God still had the final say.

“Sometimes you have to step back for a major comeback,” Christina said. God’s working overtime to work his Miracle over Markis.”