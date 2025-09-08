Marquette University Lacrosse Players Were in a Car Accident Involving Several Other Students
Noah Snyder, 20, and 19-year-old Scott Michaud, died in the car accident.
The private college in Milwaukee, Wisc., Marquette University, announced the deaths of two students who were also on the men's lacrosse team, per its official lacrosse website. The players, 20-year-old Noah Snyder and 19-year-old Scott Michaud, died in a car accident on Sept. 5, 2025.
Other students were in the car with them at the time, but the two players were the only fatalities.
But what happened to the Marquette lacrosse players at the time of the accident, and who caused it? There was an arrest made in connection with the accident. Following the deaths, Marquette held a mass and canceled all weekend sports activities on campus.
Both Michaud and Snyder were sophomore students on the lacrosse team.
What happened to the Marquette lacrosse players in a car accident?
According to Fox 6 Now in Milwaukee, Snyder and Michaud were in a car with four other people in a car at the time of the accident. They were reportedly struck by another car. Both Snyder and Michaud were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other deaths were reported as a result of the accident, which occurred about a mile outside of campus.
Desi Gonzalez, a former coach for Snyder, told the outlet that he was an example as an athlete and a role model for other students.
"Everything I would want a player to be and strive to be, he was it," Gonzalez said. "He did a lot and left an impact everywhere he went. The world lost something when they lost that kid."
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that other students in the car with the two players were injured in the accident. Three of those students were reportedly treated at the scene or the accident or taken to a nearby hospital. However, for them, their injuries were not life-threatening.
Following the accident, Marquette posted a statement on Facebook to explain what happened.
The university later shared another post to encourage students, faculty, and loved ones of those linked to the school, to come together as a community for Snyder and Michaud's respective families.
"Please join us praying for Noah and Scott's family, teammates, and friends," the post said. "In moments like this, we come together as one community, supporting, encouraging, and lifting each other up."
Who was charged in the accident involving the Marquette lacrosse players?
A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, per WISN Channel 12 Milwaukee. The outlet reported that, shortly after the accident, authorities had not released the woman's name because she was not yet formally charged.
According to Grieve Law in Wisconsin, someone with no prior operating while intoxicated or impaired convictions can face a Class D felony with up to 25 years in prison. This would consist of 15 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision.
The unnamed woman was booked under charges related to homicide by an individual who was intoxicated while using a vehicle. However, days after the accident that killed both Marquette players, there were no other details about the arrest.