Marquette University Lacrosse Players Were in a Car Accident Involving Several Other Students Noah Snyder, 20, and 19-year-old Scott Michaud, died in the car accident. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 8 2025, 11:02 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/FOX6 News Milwaukee

The private college in Milwaukee, Wisc., Marquette University, announced the deaths of two students who were also on the men's lacrosse team, per its official lacrosse website. The players, 20-year-old Noah Snyder and 19-year-old Scott Michaud, died in a car accident on Sept. 5, 2025. Other students were in the car with them at the time, but the two players were the only fatalities.

Article continues below advertisement

But what happened to the Marquette lacrosse players at the time of the accident, and who caused it? There was an arrest made in connection with the accident. Following the deaths, Marquette held a mass and canceled all weekend sports activities on campus. Both Michaud and Snyder were sophomore students on the lacrosse team.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to the Marquette lacrosse players in a car accident?

According to Fox 6 Now in Milwaukee, Snyder and Michaud were in a car with four other people in a car at the time of the accident. They were reportedly struck by another car. Both Snyder and Michaud were pronounced dead at the scene. No other deaths were reported as a result of the accident, which occurred about a mile outside of campus.

Desi Gonzalez, a former coach for Snyder, told the outlet that he was an example as an athlete and a role model for other students. "Everything I would want a player to be and strive to be, he was it," Gonzalez said. "He did a lot and left an impact everywhere he went. The world lost something when they lost that kid."

Article continues below advertisement

Dear Marquette community,



As we continue to mourn and grieve last night’s loss of two Marquette University students, I am writing to share with you some additional information.



The two students were Noah Snyder and Scott Michaud, both student-athletes on the Marquette men’s… pic.twitter.com/iMHhldHizX — Marquette University (@MarquetteU) September 6, 2025

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that other students in the car with the two players were injured in the accident. Three of those students were reportedly treated at the scene or the accident or taken to a nearby hospital. However, for them, their injuries were not life-threatening. Following the accident, Marquette posted a statement on Facebook to explain what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

The university later shared another post to encourage students, faculty, and loved ones of those linked to the school, to come together as a community for Snyder and Michaud's respective families. "Please join us praying for Noah and Scott's family, teammates, and friends," the post said. "In moments like this, we come together as one community, supporting, encouraging, and lifting each other up."

Article continues below advertisement

Who was charged in the accident involving the Marquette lacrosse players?

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, per WISN Channel 12 Milwaukee. The outlet reported that, shortly after the accident, authorities had not released the woman's name because she was not yet formally charged. According to Grieve Law in Wisconsin, someone with no prior operating while intoxicated or impaired convictions can face a Class D felony with up to 25 years in prison. This would consist of 15 years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision.