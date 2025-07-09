Two Bayou Academy Students Die After Crash With Sheriff Deputy’s Vehicle in Mississippi The boys' vehicle was T-boned by the Sheriff Deputy's SUV on July 8. By Niko Mann Published July 9 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Well What

Two students from the Bayou Academy died after the truck they were driving was hit by a Bolivar County Deputy's vehicle in Cleveland, Miss., on July 8. Josh Willoughby and Ryder Houser were both killed in the accident after the deputy, Brionna Brown, hit their truck at an intersection.

According to Delta Daily News, Josh and Ryder were on their way to school for football practice when they were T-boned by the Bolivar County Deputy’s patrol vehicle just before 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Yale St. and Crosby Rd. Both boys died at the scene.

What happened at the Bayou Academy?

Josh Willoughby and Ryder Houser were driving in a 1986 Toyota truck when they were T-boned by the deputy's 2019 Dodge Ram in Cleveland, Miss., in the early morning hours of July 8. Josh and Ryder were on their way to football practice when the accident occurred. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the accident at approximately 7 a.m., and both boys were pronounced dead on the scene, about 1 mile from the Bayou Academy.

The school released a statement following the tragedy. "We ask that you pray for all the families involved in today's tragic events, as well as our BA Family. We are all hurting at the loss of two of our own. We also ask that you pray for those at the Bolivar County Sheriff's Office and the families involved ... If any of our students need someone to talk to, our counselor and principal are available. Please email carolinehill@bayouacademy.net or prestontabb@bayouacademy.net. We are here for you."

Bolivar County Deputy Coroner Murray Roark said that the accident happened at the intersection of Crosby Rd. and Yale St. The deputy received minor injuries but is expected to recover. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that the deputy was headed west on Yale St. when her SUV T-boned the Toyota being driven by one of the boys as they traveled north on Crosby Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.

An obituary for Josh noted about the teenager's love of dogs, football, soccer, swimming, and Cheerios. "A dedicated athlete, Josh showcased his talents in football as a formidable defensive end, shone on the swim team, and actively participated in soccer. His passion for fitness extended beyond sports as he spent enjoyable hours at the gym, and his love for dogs led him to work at the Delta Dog House, illustrating his kindhearted spirit."

"Josh had simple joys that defined him — he delighted in bananas, pasta, and Cheerios, cherished time spent in his grandparents' yard, and found comfort in watching movies and UFC Boxing." A visitation for Josh is being held at the Cleveland Funeral Home on July 10, followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service in the chapel.

Ryder's obituary noted that visitation for the teen will also be held on July 10 at the First United Methodist Church, and a celebration of life will be held afterward.