Here's Why Martha MacCallum's Nightly News Program Was Bumped

Here's Why Martha MacCallum's Nightly News Program Was BumpedBy Distractify Staff
Updated
For fans of the Fox News program The Story with Martha MacCallum, viewers noticed that the show did not air during its typically scheduled 7 p.m. ET time slot.
The political news program "focuses on the issues that are most important to Americans with insight from top newsmakers and analysts."
What happened to Martha MacCallum?
In early January, Fox News revealed that Martha's The Story would move from its 7 p.m. timeslot to 3 p.m. ET. The network announced that it will launch a new show in the nightly slot titled Fox News Primetime which will feature "rotating" guests of opinion hosts.
“As we kick off a new year, we are excited to announce new changes to our schedule. We have the best-in-class anchors, interviewers, reporters and talent in all of news media," Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO, said in a statement (via Deadline).
She continued, "This new powerful lineup ensures Fox News Media will continue to deliver outstanding coverage for our viewers who depend on the most trusted names in the business.”
An insider told The Daily Beast that the network lineup restructuring was due to MacCallum's ratings. “[Fox] clearly don’t think [MacCallum] is strong enough to be part of the prestigious primetime lineup,” a current staffer told the outlet. “Before the election, she was always number one."
The insider continued, "Then we called Arizona for Biden and everything changed. Bottom feeders like Newsmax and OAN scrambled to accrue our disenfranchised viewers.”
According to The Daily Beast, Fox News saw "double-digit declines" in their weekday news programs following the election.
“The world changed for Fox the day they called Arizona and the question that remains is will the audience ever forgive the news people for doing it,” one source told the outlet.
MacCallum's time slot was not the only change implemented in the Fox News lineup. Bill Hemmer will move from his 3 p.m. hour to a morning program from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., hosting alongside Dana Perino, who previously hosted a solo hour at 2 p.m.
While reports have noted that the changes to the weekday programs were due to post-election ratings dipping, Fox rejected those rumors. The network claimed that it "regularly considers programming changes, including to its daytime lineup, and will launch new formats as appropriate after the election (via CNN)."
Watch The Story with Martha MacCallum weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Fox.