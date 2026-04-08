What Happened to Matthew Garber? The Story Behind the Disney Star Matthew Garber was a familiar face in classic Disney films, but his life after fame followed a very different path. By Amy Coleman Published April 8 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Walt Disney Productions

Child actor Matthew Garber became a familiar face to audiences during Disney’s golden era of live-action films like Mary Poppins. His performances left a lasting impression, especially for those who grew up watching him on screen. For many viewers, he is closely tied to a specific moment in Disney history, one filled with memorable characters, music, and storytelling that has continued to resonate across generations.

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At the time, his roles placed him in some of Disney’s most recognizable productions, giving him a level of visibility that many child actors only briefly experience. So what happened to Matthew Garber after his early success? While his career began with major roles in beloved films, his life moved in a very different direction, one that many fans did not learn about until years later. Here’s what we know.

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What happened to Matthew Garber after his Disney career?

According to the Walt Disney Archives, Matthew appeared in several Disney productions during the 1960s before leaving acting at a young age. A Disney press release from 1967 described Matthew as a "spirited and bright boy, who enjoyed pulling practical jokes on friends, competing in sports, and reading books rich with adventure, mythology, and even poetry."

He is best known for his role as Michael Banks in Mary Poppins, a performance that became one of the most recognizable parts of the film. He also appeared in The Three Lives of Thomasina and The Gnome-Mobile. After those roles, he chose not to continue pursuing acting and continued his studies, graduating from high school in 1972.

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According to IMDb, he later traveled to India in 1976-1977. It is said he ate "bad meat" in India that made him sick. He contracted hepatitis, which would ultimately lead to serious health complications. He went back home for better medical treatment, but it was too late because his condition involved his pancreas. He died shortly after, in June of 1977, from hemorrhagic necrotizing pancreatitis, but Disney notes that the cause wasn't immediately known. He was only 21 years old.

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His legacy continued after his passing.

Although his time in the spotlight was brief, his work continued to be recognized years later. He was posthumously named a Disney Legend in 2004. That honor reflects the lasting impact of his performances, particularly in Mary Poppins, which has remained a widely watched and celebrated film. Even with only a few roles, he became part of a generation of actors whose work continues to be revisited by new audiences.

Matthew’s story stands out because it contrasts so sharply with the cheerful, timeless films he appeared in. For many, he will always be remembered as the boy from Mary Poppins, frozen in that moment of Disney magic. But the reality of his life beyond the screen was far more complex and far shorter than most would expect.