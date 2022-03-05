Julie Andrews Spoke Highly of Her Ex-Husband, Tony Walton, Who Passed Away

Her following roles included leads in fairytales on the West End at the London Casino, now known as the Prince Edward Theater. She married Tony, a set and costume designer, in 1959 at age twenty-four. She made her Broadway debut in 1954 in The Boy Friend but truly rose to stardom in 1956 when she played Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Julie did not reprise her role in the film version, which went to Audrey Hepburn.