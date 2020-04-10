The Fake Bomb Robbery Involving Hostage Matthew Yussman Will Be Featured on 'Dateline'

The events that followed would be the subject of many theories following Yussman's bizarre kidnapping.

While at his Bristol, Conn. home with his mother on Feb. 23, 2015, credit union employee Matthew Yussman was taken at gunpoint by masked assailants. He had just returned from a game of recreational ice hockey, while his mother had just finished watching the Academy Awards when two men entered the home and changed their lives forever.

What happened to Matthew Yussman? Read on to find out more about the case, and who was behind it.

When Yussman's attackers forced him to rob his place of work with a bomb strapped to his body, some wondered if he was involved in the conspiracy. The case will be covered on the April 10 episode of Dateline , and the chain of events that transpired couldn't be made up.

What happened to Matthew Yussman?

Shortly before the kidnapping, Matthew Yussman had his then-70-year-old mother move in to his Bristol home after the death of his father. He wanted her to be looked after, but he never could have imagined the horror they would go through together. On that fateful February night, Yussman was attacked in the garage shortly after returning home.

He later recounted to authorities that his kidnappers must have learned his schedule, because they must have known that his neighbors didn't have windows facing Yussman's garage. When he was taken down, nobody could have seen it happen.

After the assailants got control of him, they tied him up, and they also tied Valerie Yussman up in her bedroom. The men threatened them both, and instilled a strong sense of fear in both of them. The next morning, Yussman was informed that he had to go to the credit union that he worked at in New Britain and he had to take $1 million. They told him that he would be motivated to do so quickly because they were going to strap a bomb to him.

Source: NBC Valerie Yussman

They also explained that they would put a bomb on his mother as well. It was later determined that Yussman was picked as a victim because he had worked at the credit union for 15 years. When he went to work to get the money, he told his manager. The police were waiting when Yussman arrived on the scene, but the kidnappers took off before they could be apprehended.