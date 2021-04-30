Mary Carlisle 'MC' Callahan Left 'The Storme Warren Show' on Her Own Terms

For country lovers around the country, The Storme Warren Show is a go-to source for the latest developments in Nashville. Although Storme is certainly the show's primary attraction for many listeners, he has been joined by Mary Carlisle 'MC' Callahan on the air for more than three years now. More recently, though, MC has been absent from the show, leading some fans to wonder what happened to her.

"Our whole team became a family to me and not waking up before the sunrise and with our Highway Fam is gonna take some getting used to," she continued. "I've got to spread those wings and fly though, right?! Most of all I just want to thank Storme who is the greatest host, mentor, interviewer and pal I could’ve ever asked for. LOVE YOU ALL."

"My time with The Storme Warren Show (but definitely not in Storme’s life because he could NEVER get rid of me😈) has come to a close today," she wrote on Instagram , announcing her departure. "It has been the most hilarious, magical, exciting 3 1/2 years that I can’t believe I got to call a job."

Several weeks ago, MC announced that she had decided to leave the show. Based on an Instagram post announcing the news, it seems that MC parted with ways with Storme on amicable terms, and may even return at some point on a less consistent basis. For now, though, it seems she's decided to move on in order to pursue happiness in other parts of her life.

MC went silent on social media following her announcement.

After her departure from The Storme Warren Show, MC went quiet on social media for several weeks. Some became momentarily concerned about what had happened to her, but she recently provided an update on Instagram that suggests she is thriving in her new life in Jupiter, Florida. "Lots of kind messages and lots of big changes in the past few weeks," she wrote.

"I’ve never been scared of change and while the recent ones may have seemed surprising and sudden to some folks I couldn’t be happier about where we are right now," she continued. "If you know me and my husband you know we live by the (not cool at all anymore) term YOLO and after a few conversations about how we’ve always wanted to live in year-round summer we found a spot in Jupiter, FL and BAM... we moved."