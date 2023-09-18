Home > Viral News > Influencers McKinli Hatch Shares Cryptic Messages About Domestic Abuse on TikTok Social media influencer McKinli Hatch is slowly opening up about the domestic abuse she endured with her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taugher. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 18 2023, Published 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mckinli

The Gist: McKinli Hatch is an American-born social media influencer and entrepreneur.

She recently broke up with her boyfriend, Ryan Taugher.

Ryan was arrested in July 2023 for physically assaulting McKinli.

Content warning: This article discusses domestic violence and physical abuse. For those unaware, McKinli Hatch is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. She rose to prominence in 2012 after a photo of her then-pregnant self posed alongside a chalkboard with ridiculous baby names went viral. McKinli then successfully turned her viral moment into a successful online business. Besides her work, what is McKinli up to these days? Read on to find out what happened to her.

What happened to McKinli Hatch?

Despite showing a "picture-perfect" life on social media, McKinli — who's the proud mother of four kids — is a victim of domestic violence. In March 2023, she went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Ryan Taugher, who's got quite a troubled past (multiple DUI arrests and domestic abuse allegations).

According to several Reddit users, McKinli's sister revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that Ryan beat McKinli in front of her kids on Mother's Day. Her entire family was worried that he was going to kill her.

Nevertheless, the couple stayed together — until a July 2023 incident that resulted in a bloodied McKinli running away from Ryan. Keep scrolling for all the known details about the horrific situation.

McKinli's ex-boyfriend, Ryan, was arrested for physically assaulting her.

On July 12, 2023, Ryan was arrested and charged with domestic assault. According to Scoop Nashville, the pair argued before an intoxicated Ryan reportedly hit his social media influencer girlfriend.

She said Ryan tossed her clothes around the house before chucking a piece of frozen candy at her. He then launched a glass bottle at McKinli, which shattered across her buttocks and caused bleeding. She ran outside and called 911, but a few seconds later, Ryan grabbed her phone and disconnected the call.

Thankfully, officers responded to the call — but Ryan pulled McKinli into the bushes, where they successfully hid from the authorities. Once they left the area, Ryan took McKinli back into the house and pushed her into a room. He forced her text her family and tell them she was OK, as she previously messaged for help.

Ryan then made McKinli change out of her bloody clothing, but she found a moment to escape out the front door. He chased her as she screamed for help; luckily, the nearby officers heard the screaming and found Ryan holding McKinli as she struggled to break free. The police separated them before Ryan was taken into custody. Since then, Ryan was found guilty of a lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As for McKinli, she's been slowly opening up about the abuse. On Aug. 2, 2023, she posted a TikTok video with a text overlay that reads, "I was supposed to move to Nashville with my boyfriend two weeks ago... but now I'm moving into my OWN house and about to live my BEST life without him."

On Aug. 29, 2023, a teary-eyed McKinli took to TikTok and addressed her followers: "The first sign that you see, leave. It's not gonna get better. It's gonna get worse. Don't do it, just leave," she explained.

"If someone isn't treating you how you should be treated, leave. ... If you're someone like me [who], instead of thinking why you're accepting that behavior, you try to figure out what's wrong with him," she continued. "Like, 'Why did you do that to me? Let's figure out how to fix you.' That's not OK."

McKinli concluded, "Life is so short, why would you waste it on someone [who's] treating you like that? You know you deserve better. You're gonna try and teach him how to treat you? No."