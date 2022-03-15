17-Year-Old TikTok Star McPlayGT Says He Was "One Centimeter From Death"

Boasting nearly 5 million followers on TikTok, creator McPlayGT is known for his upbeat, comedic bits about his Asian heritage, being a teenager in New York City, and more. He often invites his mom to star in his videos, where he'll film her completing some type of challenge.

But in March of 2022, he shared a different type of video on the platform — one that's sure to make the hair on the back of your neck stand up, especially if you live nearby.