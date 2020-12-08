Melinda Coleman Took Her Own Life Just Four Months After Her Daughter Did the Same

One of the most notable and popular draws to the streaming platform Netflix are their original documentary films and series. One Netflix documentary that had many talking was the heartbreaking 2016 film Audrie & Daisy. The film explores the troubling problem of teen partying, online bullying, and sexual harassment, as well as suicide.

At the end of the film, it’s revealed that Audrie, one of the girls profiled in the film, died by suicide. It appeared that Daisy lived to tell the tale of her trauma. Sadly, as of 2020, that was no longer the case.

Daisy Coleman took her own life in August 2020, and tragically, that would not be the first (or last) death for the Coleman family. Daisy’s mom, Melinda Coleman, took her own life just four months later in December 2020.