MF Doom Lost His Son King Malachi in 2017 and Never Revealed What Happened

Over the course of his life, rapper MF Doom, whose real name is Daniel Dumile, suffered more than his share of tragedy. Daniel died in 2020 at the age of 49, but recently, some have wanted to learn more about what happened to the rapper's son.

MF Doom kept the details around his son's death pretty private, and was also private about his personal life more generally. He wore a mask while he was performing for a reason. Here's what we know about what happened to MF Doom's son.

What happened to MF Doom's son?

MF Doom's son King Malachi Ezekiel Dumile died on Dec. 18, 2017. His cause of death was never revealed, but King Malachi Ezekiel was just 14 years old at the time. The rapper shared his son with his wife, Jasmine, and reportedly may have had another child, although that child's identity was never identified publicly. MF Doom announced his son's death on Instagram at the time.

“KING MALACHI EZEKIEL DUMILE 2/22/03 – 12/18/17 The greatest son one could ask for," he wrote at the time. "Safe journey and may all our ancestors greet you with open arms. One of our greatest inspirations. Thank you for allowing us to be your parents. Love you, Mali.” Although he didn't offer any explanation, many offered their condolences in the comments under the post, saying they were sorry for his loss.

MF Doom's own death was revealed by his wife.

MF Doom died on Oct. 31, 2020, from angioedema, a rare reaction to a blood pressure medicine that he had been prescribed. He also suffered from high blood pressure and kidney disease. MF Doom's wife Jasmine announced that her husband had died in December of that year. “Begin all things by giving thanks to THE ALL! To Dumile The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover, and friend I could ever ask for," she wrote.

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family," she continued. "Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you.

“Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love Jasmine. Transitioned October 31,2020," she concluded her post.