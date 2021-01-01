Rapper MF Doom Reportedly Dies at 49 Years Old

On Dec. 31, 2020, it was announced that another celebrity had passed away, a few months before it was made public. Fans now want to know what happened to MF Doom as they offer condolences for his passing. Here's what we know.

It's been such a hard year for everyone. Between the COVID-19 pandemic that's taken so many lives, and what feels like more than the average amount of celebrities passing away , 2020 hasn't been kind.

What happened to MF Doom?

According to Variety, the rapper, MF Doom, whose real name is Daniel Dumile, died earlier this year on Oct. 31. Daniel's wife, Jasmine, announced the news on his verified Instagram page on Dec. 31, 2020.

Source: Instagram / mfdoom

"To Dumile. The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for,” his wife wrote in the caption of a photo featuring MF Doom with his signature mask, which was an homage to Marvel character Doctor Doom.

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be."

The statement continues with his wife writing, "My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet. All my Love, Jasmine.”

There were no further details on his death, according to the message his wife left on social media. She did say that he "transitioned" on Oct. 31, but didn't outline the cause of his death, or why it wasn't shared publicly until two months after. MF Doom was 49 years old.

Source: Instagram / mfdoom

According to XXL, the team of MF Doom offered a statement to the publication, confirming the news his wife shared. "With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family. It is our wish to continue to respect their privacy at this difficult time," the statement read.

On Twitter, one of the many labels MF Doom had worked with throughout his long career, Rhymesayers, shared its condolences for his death. "With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family," it read, along with a link to the Instagram post Jasmine shared.

With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family.https://t.co/hUQAg22Sa4 pic.twitter.com/rJtW5bOwkX — Rhymesayers (@rhymesayers) December 31, 2020

The influential rapper has been in the music industry for a long time and has been regarded as one of the best in the business, often collaborating with other artists. MF Doom released his first solo album in 2009 with "Born Like This." His final album release came just earlier this month with a collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD titled "The Chocolate Conquistadors."

Check out a fresh collaborative track from MF DOOM and @BADBADNOTGOOD called "The Chocolate Conquistadors" from the new update to Grand Theft Auto Online: https://t.co/AGKBgZ57Rz pic.twitter.com/edoAOnEeVR — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) December 18, 2020