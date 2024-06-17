Home > Human Interest Emergency Preparedness Influencer Mike Glover Was Arrested — What Happened? One thing Mike Glover wasn’t prepared for was the allegations against him. Now, he’s fighting a legal battle. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 5 2024, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@MikeGloverActual

The influencers we watch are far from perfect, and most of the time, they aren’t always what they seem to be. One such influencer is Mike Glover, who preaches emergency preparedness and commitment to family while advocating for more Second Amendment rights. Now, however, he’s been offline as his company, FieldCraft Survivor, deals with the fallout of his May 2024 arrest.

But on June 15, 2024, Glover finally came online to share an update with his nearly 700,000 subscribers. He discussed in further detail how he’s doing, but spoke little about the court proceedings and what happened with his wife, Jessica Smudz, who is also 18 years his junior. So what happened to Mike Glover?

Mike Glover was arrested for charges relating to domestic violence on May 1, 2024.

Everything was seemingly normal in the world of FieldCraft Survival until the news was released on May 5 that Mike Glover, its founder and CEO, had been arrested for domestic violence charges. As the news circulated, his followers speculated about what really happened. While Glover hasn’t fully shared his side of the story for legal reasons, we know a bit about the circumstances that led to his arrest.

According to a police report shared by Reno May on Twitter, Glover was arrested on May 1, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. in Provo, Utah County. The Utah County Attorney’s Office delivered the charges against Glover, which included one count of aggravated assault (a second-degree felony), domestic violence in the presence of a child, unlawful detention, and property damage or destruction.

The documents stated that the charges were based on a “probable cause statement” from Glover's wife, Smudz, clarifying:

“The statement of J.S. that on or about May 1, 2024, she and the father of her children, Defendant Michael Aubrey Glover, got into an argument at their home in Provo, Utah. J.S. went to give their minor child L.G. a bath and locked the door behind. Defendant broke door and came in and grabbed J.S. by the wrist causing it to break while J.S. was still holding L.S.. Defendant said he was going to break her wrist. Defendant would not let J.S. leave the bathroom for several minutes.”

Removed the name and address pic.twitter.com/OdnkHXDEvV — Reno May (@RenoMayGuns) May 5, 2024

At the time, FieldCraft Survival made a statement saying, “The arrest is a disappointment, and we ask for privacy and prayers for his family as they navigate this difficult chapter in their lives … We believe that Mike deserves due process of law and that as the legal system moves forward, and as the facts come out it will paint a clearer picture of what happened and the circumstances of the situation.”

A few days later, they installed Glover’s Number Two, the president and CMO, as the interim CEO. In the meantime, Glover was sent to jail on a $5,000 bail, which we assume he cleared. However, he didn’t speak publicly about it or at all until June 15, 2024.

Mike Glover revealed he hadn't seen his wife or kid in over 44 days following his arrest.

In a video posted to Glover’s YouTube channel (with comments turned off), he revealed that he hasn't had any contact with his wife or 8-month-old son in 44 days. He said that that’s been the most difficult part but hasn’t revealed much more about the status of the legal proceedings.

A few weeks later, on July 5, 2024, Mike took to X to express his disappointment in the justice system. "According to courts in Utah my criminal potential and propensity for violence is both medium-high, and high, based on my service to this nation. This despite never committing a crime in my life and only committing acts of violence against terrorist." He also included the hashtags #brokensystem and #veteranbetrayal in his post.

According to courts in Utah my criminal potential and propensity for violence is both medium-high, and high, based on my service to this nation. This despite never committing a crime in my life and only committing acts of violence against terrorist. #brokensystem #veteranbetrayal — Mike Glover (@mikeaglover1) July 5, 2024

Mike Glover announced in July 2024 that his criminal case was dismissed.

Hours after sharing his dismay over how the legal system handled his case, Mike took to Instagram to announce that the criminal case lodged against him had been dismissed. "Today the DV criminal case against me was officially dismissed. My family and I still have many obstacles ahead including continued trauma from this "legal system" but this is a great first step in the right direction." He ended the post, "The fight has just begun."

While Mike's post conveyed a sigh of relief, he wrote, "Provo’s municipal court (city court) may decide to “pick up the case” and continue this ongoing nightmare." So, for now, Mike is off the hook.