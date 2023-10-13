Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Basketball Phenom Mikey Williams Has to Stand Trial for Gun Charges Memphis guard Mikey Williams will have to stand trial, leading many to wonder what happened to the basketball phenom. We have details on his case. By Joseph Allen Oct. 13 2023, Published 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Mikey was rated the second-best recruit in the country in his class and has already accumulated a massive social media following.

Mikey's attorney claims that the shooting took place after several people entered his residence uninvited and caused a disturbance. He said they looked forward to their day in court.

Memphis freshman and former five-star recruit Mikey Williams is making headlines across the country following the news that he would be forced to stand trial. Williams, who was ranked the second-best player in his class coming out of high school, isn't currently with the Memphis Tigers, but is still at the school and enrolled in classes.

Following the news that Williams would have to stand trial, many wondered what happened to the basketball phenom that led to this situation. We've got all the details on the situation, which could impact the young prospect's future.

What happened to Mikey Williams?

Williams is facing six felony gun charges following an incident earlier in 2023 in which he was accused of firing a gun at a car with five people inside. Williams was first arrested in connection with the crime in April, but he has been out on a $50,000 bond ever since. Now, the judge in his case has assigned him an arraignment date of Oct. 24.

Memphis started its training camp in September without Williams. He doesn't have access to training facilities because of his legal situation. The Tigers are scheduled to open their season on Nov. 6, which is a little less than two weeks after Williams' arraignment date. Upon his arrest in April, Williams was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one court of firing into an occupied vehicle. If convicted on all counts, he could face as much as 30 years in prison.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department claims that Williams shot at and hit a vehicle as it was driving away, but that no one was hurt in the incident. Troy P. Owens, who is Williams's attorney in the case, said that the incident took place after several people entered Williams's residence uninvited and caused a disturbance.

Owens has said that his client "looks forward to addressing any allegations against him using the established procedures in our justice system." When Williams was arrested, authorities said they found a gun and loaded magazine by his nightstand. Williams had already become a major star in the world of basketball. He has accumulated millions of followers online thanks to his skill on the court.