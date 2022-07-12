The Miz and Maryse Mizanin's Dog, Mocha, Has Sadly Passed Away

In a tweet shared on July 2, 2022, The Miz shared with fans that his and Maryse's dog, Mocha, has passed away.

"Mocha, we are gonna miss you so much. We will miss you greeting us at the door, nudging our hand to pet you, jumping on our freshly made bed throwing the pillows off and laying on it staking your claim, seeing you in your spot, you never letting us win a game of tug, always protecting us, your warmth, your sweetness, your big kisses," he shared at the time.