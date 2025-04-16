What Happened to Moses the Jeweler? The Jeweler to the Stars Revealed He Was Hospitalized "Health is the real Wealth. Everything else is just a bonus." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 16 2025, 2:04 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mosesjewelry

Some influencers gain their following by showing off their luxurious lives. YouTube star and celebrity jeweler follows a similar tune, though he uses his platform to show his stunning jewelry collections, celebrity clients, and the other insanely wealthy people who can easily drop thousands, even millions on his creations.

Moses's journey as an entrepreneur is something his fans have followed on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms. He also shares the challenging parts of his journey, including a scary update regarding his health. So, what happened to Moses? Let's find out.

What happened to Moses the Jeweler?

In April 2025, Moses shared an Instagram post of himself in a hospital bed. In the photo, the jeweler posed for the camera while wearing a hospital gown and a surgical cap. In the post's caption, he shared that he was grateful to be in a better place than he was after suffering a health scare. While he didn't say what the health scare was, he said it was a reminder that none of his accomplishments in his field are worth it if his health isn't on track.

"All Glory goes to GOD!" Moses said. "Health is the real Wealth. Everything else is just a bonus. I love you all. The comeback is coming." Underneath his comments, the influencer received multiple comments from concerned fans expressing their willingness for him to get better.

"You got this my friend, speedy recovery," fellow jeweler Kerri Lavine commented. "I love you so much!!! And YES, HEALTH IS THE ONLY WEALTH!!!" "Fast recovery my brother. Love you," another commenter said. "Health and fast recovery!!!" a third fan said. "See u soon my brother."

Moses the Jeweler changed his health around before posting about his hospital visit.

Although Moses didn't discuss what led to his hospital stay, he has opened up about his health with his social media followers in the past, including how he decided to lose weight after realizing he was living an unhealthy lifestyle. In a 2023 TikTok, the influencer shared that losing weight was the best move for him after seeing how he neglected himself and his body's needs.

"When I was 25 years old, I was a borderline alcoholic, drinking and partying every night and eating whatever I wanted," Moses recalled. "And I was overweight, weighing in at around 235 lbs. And I remember waking up one morning and saying 'I must find balance in my life, because if I continue going in this route, it won't end up good."