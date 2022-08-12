What Happened to Nadia Jagessar From Netflix's 'Indian Machmaking'?

As of now, it doesn’t appear that Nadia is in a serious relationship following her appearance on Indian Matchmaking. She was a fan favorite during Season 1, but a lot of opinions about her changed during Season 2.

The reason is that she got caught up in a messy love triangle. At first, Nadia seemed happy to be involved with Shekhar. He visited with her family and they had a lot of things in common to talk about. But her interest in him suddenly shifted when she met Vishal.