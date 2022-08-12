What Happened to Nadia Jagessar From Netflix's 'Indian Machmaking'?
Now that Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking has premiered on Netflix, fans have questions about some of the show's participants. Nadia Jagessar was one of the women looking for love with the help of a professional matchmaker.
Did she ultimately end up with anyone from the show or is she dating someone else now? Here’s an update on what happened to Nadia after Season 2 finished filming.
What happened to Nadia after Season 2 of 'Indian Matchmaking' wrapped filming?
As of now, it doesn’t appear that Nadia is in a serious relationship following her appearance on Indian Matchmaking. She was a fan favorite during Season 1, but a lot of opinions about her changed during Season 2.
The reason is that she got caught up in a messy love triangle. At first, Nadia seemed happy to be involved with Shekhar. He visited with her family and they had a lot of things in common to talk about. But her interest in him suddenly shifted when she met Vishal.
Nadia's instant connection with Vishal led her to believe that there was nothing left to pursue with Shekhar.
Sima Taparia is the matchmaking expert who leads the way on Indian Matchmaking. From her perspective, Nadia's romance with Vishal was doomed from the beginning. She didn’t approve of it due to the fact that Vishal was seven years younger than Nadia. Regardless of Sima’s disapproval, Nadia decided to press on with Vishal anyway.
She cut things off with Shekhar via FaceTime in order to continue pursuing a relationship with Vishal. Unfortunately for her, Vishal dumped her just a few short episodes later. Although things didn’t work out for Nadia romantically during the show, she’s done her best to make light of the situation.
On May 31, 2022, Nadia posted a funny video on Instagram with an on-screen text block that said, “Looking for a husband who can cook because I literally just burned toast." She mentioned that she was looking for serious inquiries only in the caption but added enough playful hashtags to prove she was showing off her sense of humor.
Here’s what Nadia has said about love outside of the show.
Nadia spoke with Brides Today about love, relationships, and what she hopes to experience in the future. When the publication told her she came across as a confidently independent woman who prefers living life on her own terms, her advice to other women was incredibly clear.
She said, “It’s not always easy because people may not be comfortable with your decisions or your opinions. I do want a family of my own, but I also know that will happen when it’s right for me. I tried to live my best life each day because you can’t make everyone else happy, but you can control your own happiness.”
Having a husband and children is still important to Nadia, even though it hasn’t happened in her life just yet.
