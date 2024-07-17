Home > Entertainment Acclaimed Portland Chef Naomi Pomeroy Presumed Dead at 49 After Tragic Accident What was Naomi Pomeroy's cause of death? By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 17 2024, Published 1:09 p.m. ET Source: getty images

James Beard Award winner and notable Portland chef Naomi Pomeroy, who appeared on Top Chef Masters, is presumed dead after a tragic accident that also left her husband, fellow chef Kyle Linden Webster, clinging to life. The incident happened over the weekend of July 13 and was initially reported by local outlet Portland Monthy.

While search and rescue teams are still looking for Naomi's body, fans are not optimistic. Before her death, Naomi had just recently opened a frozen custard shop, Cornet Custard, and was set to host a special event called the Garden Party throughout the month of July. What happened?



What was Naomi Pomeroy's cause of death?

Sadly, as reported by Portland Monthly, Naomi is presumed dead following a tragic tubing accident in the Willamette River near Corvallis, Ore. Two others were involved, including Naomi's husband, Kyle, but Naomi was the only one who did not survive.

In a post made on Facebook by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, details of the accident have been shared. "An investigation by BCSO determined three floaters on tubes and a paddle board, secured together, were caught on an exposed snag in the water. One of the floaters, Naomi, was pulled under the water and held by the paddle board leash," the post read. "Corvallis Fire Department was first on scene with a boat and was unable to recover Naomi."

"BCSO deputies searched the area using all available tools, including sonar, underwater cameras, and drones, but were unable to locate any signs of Naomi in the area due to heavy debris," the statement continued. "A BCSO boat has been on the water every day since Saturday to recover Naomi and plans to continue search. BCSO will continue to re-assess the recovery mission daily."

Many of Naomi's colleagues have shared their condolences following the news.

In the wake of Naomi's passing, many of her colleagues and community members have shared their condolences. Food Network personality and fellow chef Amanda Freitag posted on X, "My deepest condolences go out to her family, loved ones, colleagues, and community. I was just looking back on a text exchange we had and she was so smart, funny, open, willing to give advice."