Halsey Health Update — Singer Says She's "Lucky to Be Alive" After Health Struggles "After two years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to." By Sarah Kester Jul. 16 2024, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

The Grammy-nominated singer Halsey feels “lucky to be alive.” On June 4, the 29-year-old shared photos and videos on Instagram. “Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album,” Halsey wrote in the Instagram caption. Her post was timed with the release of “The End,” an acoustic single on her upcoming album. Although Halsey didn’t explicitly share what she was diagnosed with at the time, she did hint at it.

She did so by tagging the Instagram accounts of Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The singer has opened up about her health struggles since then. Here’s a Halsey health update for those worried about the singer.

After receiving support for her health and her newest single “The End,” Halsey delved deeper into her life behind closed doors.

“Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release,” Halsey began in a post on June 5. “I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more.”

She continued by sharing her two diagnoses: “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.” Lupus SLE (systematic lupus erythematosus) is the most common form of the autoimmune disease. It’s caused by the immune system mistaking attacking healthy tissue.

Symptoms include fatigue, fever, and hair loss. Several celebrities struggle with lupus, such as Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and Nick Cannon. T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder is lesser known. According to Health, it’s a term used to describe diseases that result in an overproduction of lymphocytes. “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of [my] amazing doctor,” Halsey continued in her Instagram post.

“After two years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all Singing and screaming my heart out," she concluded. The singer has kept to her promise since then. At the end of June, she attended the premiere — her first red carpet event since revealing her health battle — of her new film, MaXXXine. She plays the role of Tabby in the thriller alongside the film’s star, Mia Goth.