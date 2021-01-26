Nath Campos Relives Nightmare Assault in YouTube Video

Mexican YouTuber, musical artist, and influencer Nath Campos (real name: Nathalia Campos Trigos) released a video that has the internet talking. Titled "Mi historia de abuso ," or "My Story of Abuse," the 47-minute video, which was published on Jan. 22, has — as of this writing on Jan. 26 — been viewed over 12 million times.

So, what happened to Nath Campos and what role does influencer Rix play in this story? Keep reading while we do our best to sum up the terrible events that Nath is bravely bringing to light.

What happened to Nath Campos?

Nath, whose usual YouTube content revolves around playful videos about her day-to-day life, got uncharacteristically serious in "Mi historia de abuso."

She begins by detailing a night that took place a few years ago when she went out with fellow content creating friends for a night on the town. Nath emphasizes that she got very drunk while she was out, so much so that her friends decided to accompany her back to her house. But it was there that the influencer Rix (real name: Ricardo Gonzalez), who was one of these friends accompanying her home, took advantage of her sexually and abused her while she was asleep.

"I remember that we arrived to my building and that Rix, one of the friends who was accompanying me that night, offered to bring me upstairs," she recalls in Spanish. "I couldn't walk well, I was quite drunk, my other friends had left, and I remember entering my apartment, thinking that I was in my house, thinking that Rix was about to leave, entering my room, taking off my jumper and going into bed to fall asleep, and the next thing I remember is Rix doing things to me while I was sleeping," she continued.

