Nath Campos Relives Nightmare Assault in YouTube Video

Nath Campos Relives Nightmare Assault in YouTube VideoBy Distractify Staff
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.
Mexican YouTuber, musical artist, and influencer Nath Campos (real name: Nathalia Campos Trigos) released a video that has the internet talking. Titled "Mi historia de abuso," or "My Story of Abuse," the 47-minute video, which was published on Jan. 22, has — as of this writing on Jan. 26 — been viewed over 12 million times.
So, what happened to Nath Campos and what role does influencer Rix play in this story? Keep reading while we do our best to sum up the terrible events that Nath is bravely bringing to light.
What happened to Nath Campos?
Nath, whose usual YouTube content revolves around playful videos about her day-to-day life, got uncharacteristically serious in "Mi historia de abuso."
She begins by detailing a night that took place a few years ago when she went out with fellow content creating friends for a night on the town. Nath emphasizes that she got very drunk while she was out, so much so that her friends decided to accompany her back to her house.
But it was there that the influencer Rix (real name: Ricardo Gonzalez), who was one of these friends accompanying her home, took advantage of her sexually and abused her while she was asleep.
"I remember that we arrived to my building and that Rix, one of the friends who was accompanying me that night, offered to bring me upstairs," she recalls in Spanish. "I couldn't walk well, I was quite drunk, my other friends had left, and I remember entering my apartment, thinking that I was in my house, thinking that Rix was about to leave, entering my room, taking off my jumper and going into bed to fall asleep, and the next thing I remember is Rix doing things to me while I was sleeping," she continued.
She added that she couldn't move her arms or legs in the moment, and still isn't sure whether that was because she was drunk, in shock, or if there was another reason for which she couldn't physically defend herself.
"What I want to tell you today is the story of what I lived after this, the years that followed, what they taught me, and what I think they can teach other people," she said.
Who is Rix?
The YouTuber explained that the morning following the assault, she confronted Rix, who was still in her house. He, however, defended himself by saying that he, too, had been drunk and that she had participated in the events of the night prior, somehow implying her consent.
Nath sadly went on to reveal that the friends that she confided in also shamed her for getting so drunk on their night out. While others feigned empathy when she told them, they in fact distanced themselves from her in the aftermath or told her flat out they didn't think the assault was as bad as she was making it out to be.
Nath continued to explain that in the months that followed the assault, she was made to continue working with the content creator who had abused her. "At that time [Rix] had more followers than I did, he was earning a lot more than me, and was being featured in campaigns that were scouting us both," she said in Spanish.
At several points in the video, Nath divulged how alone she felt as her friends who she revealed the accusations to minimized the situation she had experienced. "The most important people in my circle judged me and made me feel stupidly guilty for having put myself in this situation," she said.
While Rix has not publicly commented on the matter since she first published her video on YouTube four days ago, other Latin influencers have shared Nath's video and voiced their support for the brave internet star.
If you need support, The National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673. You will be connected with a trained staff member in your area. Or visit RAINN.org to chat online with a support specialist at any time.