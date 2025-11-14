Nia Peeples's Right Eye Is Still Sometimes a Topic Among Her Fans and Social Media Followers Nia told fans she is embracing her "beautiful opalescent eye." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 14 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

Depending on your age, you might know singer and actor Nia Peeples from the TV shows Fame, Pretty Little Liars, or Walker, Texas Ranger. Whatever the case may be, her dedicated fans and followers have had questions about her personal life over the years, including what happened to her eye. Her right eye has a different color to it, and it is something she has spoken about off and on, either in explanation or in a way that celebrates something that sets her apart from others.

Although Nia spent decades in the entertainment industry, at some point, she stepped back to spend time with her family and go on a journey of self-discovery. The latter is something she speaks about often on social media. Part of her self-reflection also often turns to living with sight in a different way because of her eye, though many of her followers are curious about what happened and when.

What happened to Nia Peeples's eye?

In the show notes for an episode of the podcast The Higher Self with Danny Morel on which Nia appeared as a guest in January 2025, it says that in 2013, Nia experienced trigeminal nerve damage in her right eye. According to the Cleveland Clinic, nerve damage like that can be caused by a number of things, including head trauma, circulatory issues, and some autoimmune conditions.

In November 2024, Nia posted a video on Instagram where she explains how she came to accept and learn what it means to be blind in her right eye. She says that she believes "the body can heal itself" and she has waited for her eye to heal itself, but she says with a laugh in the video, her fans can see her eye did not heal.

In another Instagram post about her eye, Nia wrote in the caption that living with her eye condition helped her learn about herself in ways she hadn't expected. "My beautiful opalescent eye is helping me grow," she wrote. "It's helping me learn more about myself. It's inviting me to really 'look' more deeply inward to see where I've protected myself from things I was afraid to see, and what I've been afraid of others seeing."

Why did Nia Peeples leave acting?

Although Nia didn't officially leave the acting or performing world, she seems to have shifted her focus to self-discovery and sharing her thoughts with other people. She even posted on Instagram in October 2025 that she figured out a way to really share her wisdom with her followers, though she only hinted at big things to come.