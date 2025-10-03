What Happened to Singer Lola Young? Inside the Details Surrounding Her Health With rumors spreading about her health and the future of her career, let’s dive in and get to the bottom of the reports about Lola. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 3 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many artists have alarmed fans with sudden announcements and changes regarding their career that prompt a cause for concern — and that’s exactly the case with singer Lola Young. After announcing she was canceling all appearances, effectively immediately, many of her fans want to know what’s going on.

With rumors spreading about her health and the future of her career, let’s dive in and get to the bottom of the reports about Lola.

What happened to Lola Young?

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Lola Young took to social media to announce that all future appearances and tour dates will be canceled, after she collapsed while performing at the All Things Go music festival in New York City on Sept. 27.

“I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all the love and support. I am so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.” Lola ended the message, adding, “I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x.”

Following her collapse at the All Things Go festival, she cancelled a performance the following day at the Washington, D.C. tour stop. “I’m sorry to confirm that I won’t be playing all things go in DC today,” she confirmed on social media, per People. “I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this,” Lola said. “I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care."

Lola has previously shared her battle with cocaine addiction and also her struggles with mental health.

“It’s been a struggle — I’ve definitely had to work on some internal healing while grappling with touring and stuff,” she said in a September 2025 interview with The Guardian. “I’ve had to be away for a bit while battling with things. But it teaches you a lot, being addicted to substances. It makes you more empathetic about other people that have gone through that. It’s just a constant journey,” Lola said.

Speaking about how appreciative she is that mental health and addiction are now more acceptable to be discussed publicly, Lola said that she is grateful things have changed. “Mental health wasn’t a conversation, addiction wasn’t a public conversation, and so people end up dying because they’re not open, they’re not able to seek help,” she told the outlet.

“A lot of people suffer from addiction, and a lot of people are in that personal journey [to recovery],” Lola continued. “Anyone who knows that feeling will know it’s not linear, it’s always up and down, but it’s down to dysregulation of dopamine … coming out as ADHD as well and being diagnosed, that’s been hard to deal with,”