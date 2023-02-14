Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: TikTok/@lolayounggg Lola Young Seems to Have a Hit on Her Hands With the TikTok-Viral Song "Don't Hate Me" By Chris Barilla Feb. 14 2023, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Over the last few years, TikTok has proven to be the biggest incubator on the internet for new viral music. The video-sharing platform has been host to a seemingly endless stream of viral songs, whether they be new tracks or decades-old songs that are getting attention from a new generation.

The latest and greatest song to take TikTok by storm is an offering from singer Lola Young titled "Don't Hate Me," which has gone viral for its sound bit that includes the lyrics "You said that I'm really f--king boring." So, what do we know about the song's release and how listeners are reacting to it? Keep reading to find out.

Lola Young's song "Don't Hate Me" has gone viral on TikTok for the lyrics "You said that I'm really f--king boring."

All an artist needs is TikTok to be captivated by a few-second snippet of their music to make a song go viral, and that's exactly what happened with Lola Young's song "Don't Hate Me." The track caught the attention of users on the platform before it was even made available on streaming services.

On Jan. 3, 2023, Lola shared a short clip of her sitting on what appears to be a dock with headphones and a mic. There, she teased part of the song "Don't Hate Me." She didn't share much about it at the time, but the clip — notably the part where she sings "You said that I'm really f--king boring" — has quickly become a fan-favorite. In the time since it was shared, droves of other users have reposted it and shared their feelings about the song.

Naturally, there were some haters in the woodworks. One user wrote, "So nobody else thinks this sounds like absolute ... s--t?" Another TikToker added their take on viral music overall: "Y'all can't be hating on this girl when you let the 'Victoria's Secret' b---h run the charts for months ... and the 'abcdefu' girl ... THIS is where we draw the line?"

Plenty of users seem to be enjoying the song and are looking forward to the full track being released on Feb. 24, 2023. It is set to serve as a part of Lola's forthcoming project, "My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely." "The way she sings 'pouring' just hits my brain in a certain way," shared one fan of the song. "I think its pretty good. Way better than any other mainstream TikTok female artist," wrote another as a caption of their video praising Lola's new music.