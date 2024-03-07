Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Nick Swardson Is Apologizing Following a Disastrous Standup Comedy Performance Nick Swardson apologized and said that he had performed poorly because of a combination of edibles and alcohol. By Joseph Allen Mar. 7 2024, Published 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rarely is a comedy set so disastrous that it requires a performer to be "hooked" offstage, but that appears to be exactly what happened to comedian Nick Swardson during a recent performance in Colorado. Following the news of that disastrous set, many wanted to better understand what exactly happened.

After he was pulled offstage, Nick offered an apology to his fans, saying that he would "make it up" to them. Mostly, though, people just wanted to understand what exactly had led to such a disastrous set in the first place.

What happened to Nick Swardson?

Thanks to a series of videos posted on social media, we know that Nick appeared to be incapable of performing his full act at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. In one video, he is seen promising to do an impression of Jason Statham in The Beekeeper, but keeps revving up to perform the impression without actually ever doing so. The audience was understandably restless, and began booing him. "Do you want me to finish this, or no?" he asked the crowd, to which many replied "No!"

In another video, Nick can be seen getting escorted offstage, and a another man comes onto the stage and says that he is the venue's director of operations. "We've decided to conclude the show early in the best interest of those who bought tickets," he explained. "We apologize for what you've seen tonight. Please email the box office. We'll be responding to inquiries and processing credits and refunds."

Prior to being escorted off the stage, it appeared that Nick's mic had already been turned off. The following day, Nick addressed his bombing on social media, trying to keep things light. "Just casually woke up on TMZ," he wrote. "Travel tip: Don't drink and take edibles in high altitude. F--king brain diarrhea. I'll make it up to you, Beaver Creek!"

Just casually woke up on TMZ. Travel tip: don’t drink and take edibles in high altitude. Fucking brain diarrhea. I’ll make it up to you Beaver Creek! ❤️ — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) March 4, 2024

The venue released an apology following Nick's performance.

In addition to the director of operations apologizing from the stage, the Vilar Performing Arts Center also released a more formal apology after the fact. "We apologize for the negative experience you may have had at this evening's performance with Nick Swardson. Unfortunately, this show did not meet the Vilar Performing Arts Center's standards as a world-class presenter of the performing arts," an email to attendees read.

"Therefore, all tickets will be refunded to the original payment method," the statement continued. "Please accept our sincere apologies, and be in touch if there is anything we can do to further assist you." Nick's apology was a little less fulsome, but it seems like he plans to find a way to make amends with the people who were at the performance.